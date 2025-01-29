BYU freshman Kanon Catchings' historic feat has caught the attention of college basketball fans, who have taken to social media to praise his skills and potential.

The basketball star performed remarkably, showcasing his talents in his previous game against the Baylor Bears.

Some highlights of his performance were shared on Instagram via Br_hoops, with the caption, "BYU freshman Kanon Catchings came off the bench and went off for a team-high 23 🔥 @kancatch."

Trending

In the video, Catchings was seen having the game of his life, making every single shot he took without missing a beat. He was confidently sinking baskets, one after another, and enjoying every moment of his impressive performance on the court.

The forward was at his best, scoring 23 points, shooting 8 of 8 from the field, making 4 of 4 three-pointers, and providing four assists for his team in a historic performance.

Floridia A&M v Brigham Young - Source: Getty

His performance helped BYU beat Baylor 93-89 in overtime on Wednesday. The win puts BYU in sixth place in the Big 12 standings, going 14-6 in the season. The forward will be looking to build on his performance and help the Cougars extend their winning streak when they face UCF Knights on Saturday.

Arizona State v Brigham Young - Source: Getty

Fans react to Kanon Catchings' historic feat

Kanon Catchings' outstanding performance certainly caught the attention of fans, who quickly flooded the shared post with their thoughts and reactions.

Many of them couldn't help but express their admiration and praise for the talented young BYU basketball star, leaving numerous comments and responses.

One fan said, "Could’ve been at Purdue my man.. what a mistake🤣."

Another fan replied, "Forget Denim this is who they need to be focused on."

Fans react to Kanon' sperformance ( Image via Instagram/@br_hoops)

A fan commented, "HE'S BEEN HIM!! 100% SHOOTING ARE YOU KIDDING?"

One fan also replied, "If he stays another year and links up with AJ that’s gonna be a movie."

Fans reaction to Catchings' historic feat ( Image via Instagram/@br_hoops)

More fans kept commenting and reacting to the social media post, with a lot of positive responses trooping in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here