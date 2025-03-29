“Couldn’t handle the Big East”: College hoops fans react as UConn guard Ahmad Nowell enters the transfer portal

UConn star Ahmad Nowell reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, only a few days after the Huskies crashed out of the NCAA Tournament. The freshman played one season under Dan Hurley, and it remains to be seen where he will land next season.

When news broke that Nowell was entering the transfer portal, fans on social media had their say on the player, who had a challenging first season at UConn.

"I actually like this. He couldn’t handle the Big East.," one fan said.

"This is a good move for him and Uconn basketball. I dont think he is the PG Uconn needs to be successful," another fan said.

"Damn I really thought he woulda came back. A lot of the players just needed more PT and a offseason tour in Europe or elsewhere woulda been great this summer," a fan said.

A few also suggested that Nowell needed some more game time to showcase his ability.

"Looked every bit like a freshman any time he played. Just needed to come back and get better," one fan said.

"These kids want instant success and playing time sad but true," another fan said.

"Wanted to see him in the rotation next season," a fan said.

In his freshman year at UConn, Nowell averaged 1.5 points and 1.1 assists across 18 games. He also missed some time due to a shoulder injury, but could never really break into Hurley's rotation for regular action.

Nowell committed to UConn over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. He was ranked the No. 30 player in ESPN’s top 100 for the 2024 class.

Ahmad Nowell becomes the second UConn player to enter the transfer portal in back-to-back days

Ahmad Nowell became the second player to enter the transfer portal in back-to-back days. He followed Isaiah Abraham, who entered the portal on Thursday.

The Huskies will now have one open scholarship for next season since Nowell and Abraham are entering the transfer portal. Hurley's UConn was chasing a three-peat of national titles this season, but the dream ended following the Huskies' 77-75 loss to top-seed Florida in the second round of March Madness.

