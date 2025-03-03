"Couldn't have imagined going to a different place": Paige Bueckers gives heartwarming tribute to UConn fans following "Huskies of Honor" induction

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers played in her final regular season game in college basketball on Sunday, March 2. The No. 5 Huskies (28-3, 18-0 Big East) delivered a lop-sided 92-57 victory over the unranked Marquette Golden Eagles at home on Sunday that made Bueckers' commemoration more special.

Ad

Bueckers addressed the home crowd after the Big East conference fixture and the fourth-year star paid tribute to the UConn faithful as she became one of the select few to be named a Husky of Honor.

"Thank you guys for coming out. Thank you for an amazing four, five, six years. The basketball capital world wouldn't be what it is without you guys. The support, through the ups and downs, and the journey of all of our careers, you've been there every step of the way. Best fans in the country, best support system in the country," Bueckers was quoted as saying. (0:40)

Ad

Trending

"I couldn't imagine have gone to a different place. This was a dream come true, and I'm forever grateful for it. We wear this jersey with pride, to make you guys proud. We're not done yet. We got two more home games, so we're going to need you back. And, thank you everybody," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Husky of Honor is an accolade bestowed by Gampel Pavilion for men's and women's basketball standouts from the program. Gampel Pavilion is one of UConn's homecourts for basketball. Bueckers was named a Husky of Honor after an impressive collegiate basketball stint which led to stardom.

The Hopkins, Minnesota native was named the AP Player of the Year in 2021, the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2021, the Big East Player of the Year twice (2021 and 2024) and earned many more coveted accolades. A national championship for the UConn Huskies this year can further cement her legacy as she has yet to win one with the program.

Ad

Paige Bueckers joins elite few as Husky of Honor

Paige Bueckers can be considered a program legend with her name now among the UConn Huskies' greatest as a Husky of Honor. Some of the names hoisted up in the arena's rafters include WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird as well as coach Geno Auriemma.

Expand Tweet

The nod also includes men's basketball products who turned into NBA standouts such as Ray Allen, Caron Butler, Rudy Gay and Rip Hamilton. Bueckers became one of the faces of not just the Huskies but college basketball as a whole and arguably deserves to have her name listed alongside the above greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here