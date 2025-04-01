“Couldn’t make up his mind”: Fans react as Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson once again commits to South Carolina

Meechie Johnson has made headlines with his latest college basketball decision. The former Ohio State guard has officially committed to South Carolina — again. An Instagram post from On3 Transfer Portal on Tuesday announcing Johnson’s commitment sparked reactions from fans, who couldn’t help but joke about his back-and-forth journey in the NCAA transfer portal.

Fans flooded the comment section with humorous takes on Johnson’s decision.

“My man couldn’t make up his mind 😂,” a fan commented.

A fan reacts as Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson once again commits to South Carolina - Image source: Instagram/transferportal

“Surely this is April Fools,” another fan commented.

A fan reacts as Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson once again commits to South Carolina - Image source: Instagram/transferportal

Here are other reactions:.

“Musical Chairs with schools😂,” a fan said.

“Transferring to and from TWO schools twice = The Meechie,” another fan commented.

“LMFAO one of the best graphics of all time. Sums up college sports nowadays,” a fan commented.

Fans react as Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson once again commits to South Carolina - Image source: Instagram/transferportal

Meechie Johnson returns to South Carolina

Meechie Johnson stunned the college basketball community by committing to South Carolina once again. He began his college career at Ohio State (2020–22) before transferring to South Carolina (2022–24), then returned to Ohio State in 2024. Now, in 2025, he has decided to finish his college career with the Gamecocks.

In five seasons, Johnson has averaged 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.0% overall, including 33.1% from 3-point range, and 74.2% from the free-throw line.

In 2023, Johnson declared for the NBA Draft but withdrew his name days later. He was named to the 2024 All-SEC Second Team. This past season, Johnson averaged 9.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 rpg and 1.1 spg while shooting 35.6% overall and 35.7% from beyond the arc for the Buckeyes.

Johnson’s two seasons at Ohio State saw him average double digits in scoring, peaking at 14.1 ppg in 2023–24.

