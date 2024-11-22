"Couldn’t sleep last night after watching you go down": College hoops fans sympathize with Nebraska star Natalie Potts after season-ending injury

The Nebraska women's basketball team suffered a major setback as Natalie Potts will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Potts sustained the injury during the Cornhuskers' game against North Alabama at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday. She announced the news on X on Wednesday.

"This journey will certainly have its challenges but these are challenges that I'm ready to face. As the road to recovery begins I just want to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. ... I'll be back stronger and better than ever," Potts wrote.

College basketball fans showed their support for Natalie Potts, wishing her the best in her recovery while the team figures out the rest of the season without her.

"I couldn't sleep last night after watching you go down. Don't come back before you are ready. We'll be waiting and supporting you from afar," one fan said.

"You’re a stud. Warrior. I’m in this with you. You will come back better. You are one of the most determined people I know. Much love," a fan wrote.

"Don’t worry, we have your back, see your journey, live your journey, see you when you get back!" one fan said.

Other fans sent their prayers for Potts, praising her for being a talented player and role model for teammates.

"Prayers from Hawkeye nation. Without a doubt you’re an outstanding player. Heal fast and good luck to you," a fan said.

"Natalie your are an amazing person, teammate and player - we are praying for you! Coach nailed it when she said God has his hands all over you!! We will be there to cheer when you return!" one fan wrote.

"Sending up our prayers for speedy recovery and a strong, strong comeback!" one fan said.

What's next for Nebraska after Natalie Potts' injury

With Natalie Potts out for the year, Nebraska will have to adjust.

After five games, Potts ended her season with averages of 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 68.4% shooting from the field and 72.7% from beyond the arc. She was coming off a freshman campaign where she won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award after putting up 10.2 ppg and 5.5 rpg on 48.9% shooting overall and 25.4% from downtown.

This season, Nebraska was averaging 89.6 points on shooting splits of 54.3% overall and 46.0% from three while giving up 58.4 points on 38.1% shooting on the other side of the ball.

With their leading scorer Natalie Potts gone, they will have to turn to Alexis Markowski, Britt Prince, Alberte Rimdal and Logan Nissley to step up in her place.

No. 21 Nebraska (5-0) will hope to keep their perfect start going when they face the Creighton Blue Jays (1-2) on Friday at 5 p.m. ET.

