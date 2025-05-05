"Couldn't think of a worse fit": Fans react as Kentucky transfer Travis Perry completes move to SEC rival

Former Kentucky guard Travis Perry has found a new home after spending his freshman season with the Wildcats. The guard will remain in the SEC, as On3 reports that he has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.

On3's John Tipton posted the news of the freshman's decision on his X account on Sunday.

The destination became a hot topic for fans in the comments section, with some questioning whether Ole Miss is the right spot for Travis Perry.

"I couldn’t think of a worse fit for Perry’s game than Ole Miss." a fan wrote.

"Is Ole Miss in trouble?" another fan said.

"2.7 ppg. What a grab for Chris Beard!" a fan added.

Perry could not show his best during his freshman year, as he averaged 2.7 points and 0.6 assists in the past season, while also struggling to get minutes on the floor. However, he showed glimpses of his potential, reaching double digits twice against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Other fans expressed their disappointment after watching the Kentucky high school all-time leading scorer leave the school for an SEC rival.

"UK’s loss for sure. He will be a very solid player the next 3 years." a fan wrote.

"Good luck. Hate to see him leave but I get it, playing time seemed limited at Uk," another fan said.

"Bummer. Just makes me sad to see him go and to a rival." another fan responded.

According to 247 Sports, Travis Perry was a 4-star transfer and the No. 23 combo guard in the nation. The Eddyville, Kentucky, native also considered Alabama, Western Kentucky, and Cincinnati while coming out of high school, but he picked Ole Miss over Vanderbilt and Maryland, among other candidates, this time around.

Could PJ Haggerty join Travis Perry in the backcourt?

Not everything was perfect for Ole Miss fans this weekend. As Travis Perry committed to the Rebels, PJ Haggerty, who was believed to be their main target in the transfer portal, appears to have a preferred landing spot, and it's not Oxford, Mississippi.

According to a report from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Friday, head coach Chris Beard never spoke to Haggerty, who is now believed to have North Carolina State as his preferred destination.

Just a few days ago, reports pointed to Ole Miss as the frontrunner to land the former Memphis player. Haggerty averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Perry is the second guard to join the squad after former Louisville player Koren Johnson, also considered a 4-star transfer. The pair could be an integral part of the backcourt rotation at Ole Miss.

