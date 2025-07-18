  • home icon
  • College Basketball
"Crazy stuff happens sometimes": Arkansas HC John Calipari gets real about defeating Rick Pitino's St. John's at the NCAA tournament 

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Jul 18, 2025 21:12 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional Practice - Source: Imagn
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari appeared on CBS Sports, where he discussed defeating Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm during last season’s NCAA tournament and advancing to the second round.

The video was posted on Instagram by CBS Sports on Friday, where he was honest about his thoughts about his team’s chances in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

“I've heard many people say, I knew you'd get it going. Well, I didn't know we'd get it going. How'd you know we'd get it going?” he said rhetorically. “I'll be honest with you, when we won that second NCAA tournament game, I started thinking, you know what? We could do something crazy here. And they believed that; my staff believed it."
Calipari mentioned his mindset heading into every season, noting that he just wants to give his team the best chance of winning despite the lack of guarantees.

“And all you're trying to do in this profession I'm in is make sure your team has a chance to win the whole thing at the end of the year. That's it, that's it. Now you can't guarantee you're gonna do it. Stuff, crazy stuff, happens sometimes."
Capilari named some of the crazy results that occurred during last season’s March Madness.

“Last year we gave up a lead to Texas Tech. Texas Tech gave up a lead to Florida, had no business winning that game or losing that game. Duke gave up a big lead to Houston. Houston gave up a big lead to Florida. I mean, you can't tell."
Calipari then mentioned his main goal at the end of every college basketball season.

“The biggest thing for me every year is I want to make sure that every player at the end of the year was their best version.”
The veteran coach is set for his second season with the Razorbacks after a 22-16 record last campaign and a Sweet 16 run.

John Calipari reveals the one reason he would quit coaching

During an appearance on CBS, John Calipari revealed that he could quit coaching Arkansas after just two seasons for one reason.

"If I can't impact kids, this will be my last year," Calipari said on CBS.
However, he noted that he still has a passion to coach, and he still believes he can help the kids.

Calipari, who signed a five-year deal to join Arkansas last season, has four years left on his current contract. He had previously spent 15 seasons at Kentucky, where he won the NCAA title in 2012.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
