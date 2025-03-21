Creighton star Steven Ashworth gets 100% real on getting to play in front of his infant son

Take Your Kid To Work Day is still a month away but Creighton guard Steven Ashworth is already celebrating it. The 24-year-old senior's nine-month-old son, Tommy Jay Ashworth joined the Bluejays as they began their March Madness run on Thursday.

Ashworth scored 22 points as Creighton defeated the Louisville Cardinals 89-75 to win the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tommy was present on the sidelines and quickly went viral on social media. The guard was asked about it during the postgame press conference and he said:

"Yeah, he's able to come to quite a few," Ashworth said. "There's a few in the Big East that, the television schedule was a little past his bedtime. But he was almost at every home game this year.

"He loves the crowd noise, he loves the jumbotron, he loves the games and so it's fun to have him out here at Kentucky. It's something that not every college basketball player gets to do, play in front of their kids. So, it's been an honor."

Steven Ashworth is a fifth-year senior who transferred to Creighton before the 2023-24 season after three seasons at Utah State. This season he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists. During his three-year run with the Aggies, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Steven Ashworth on balancing basketball and fatherhood

Steven Ashworth and his wife, Peyton, married in May 2021 and had their son last year, in June. While he did have some time to enjoy fatherhood during the offseason, the guard has been playing non-stop since the season began, missing just two games during the regular season.

In an interview with NCAA.com, Ashworth revealed the impact of fatherhood on his basketball career.

“Becoming a new father has been a huge blessing on my perspective,” he said. “I think it’s allowed me to play even more free on the basketball court because it’s put so much of life in perspective, which maybe a lot of people don’t think about when they’re out there competing.”

“There’s some things that I just never understood until it was me. ... Anything you want in life really becomes secondary to what he needs in life. You really are on-call and it allows you to be thinking less of yourself throughout the day, which I think is always a great thing in life, to be more focused on others."

With the win over Louisville, Creighton will prepare for the second-round matchup against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

