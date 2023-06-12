Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma commits to Kansas State? Why the swingman chose the Wildcats over Alabama and Kentucky

Arthur Kaluma recently made headlines by announcing his decision to join the Kansas State Wildcats through the transfer portal. This came after the former Creighton Bluejays forward had initially entered the 2023 NBA Draft but later withdrew his name from consideration in late May. On Sunday, Kaluma committed to Kansas State, providing a significant addition to Jerome Tang and the Wildcats, as reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium on Twitter.

"BREAKING: Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State, source told @Stadium. Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats. The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season."

Kaluma confirmed the news as he tweeted a picture of him in a Kansas State uniform with a school slogan, stating:

"#EMAW"

Check out both tweets below:

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops



Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.



The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season. BREAKING: Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State, source told @Stadium Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season. BREAKING: Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State, source told @Stadium. Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats. The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season.

How has Arthur Kaluma performed in his college career?

Arthur Kaluma joined the Creighton Bluejays as a highly regarded four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and quickly earned a starting role as a freshman. During his first year, Kaluma averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He shot 44.4% from the field, 26.5% from three-point range, and 67.1% from the field.

He improved his numbers in 2022-2023 as he finished the season averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field, 31.1% from three-point range, and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

Why did Arthur Kaluma choose the Kansas State Wildcats over Kentucky and Alabama?

Arthur Kaluma was the highest-ranked transfer that remained available entering the weekend and the 19th-ranked transfer during this year's cycle. Despite planned visits with the Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide, the former Creighton Bluejays forward announced his commitment to join the Kansas State Wildcats, who he visited over the weekend.

His decision reportedly came down to the ability to have a starting role. Kansas State starting forward and second-leading scorer Keyontae Johnson will not be back next season after remaining in the 2023 NBA Draft. Furthermore, Kentucky was reportedly unable to offer Kaluma a starting role, according to David Sisk of Rivals, who tweeted:

"Kentucky would have liked to have gotten the Arthur Kaluma visit, but Kansas State could assure a starting spot. That has been the big hang up for Calipari in this year’s transfer portal. @KentuckyRivals"

Check out David Sisk's tweet below:

David Sisk @CoachDavidSisk Kentucky would have liked to have gotten the Arthur Kaluma visit, but Kansas State could assure a starting spot. That has been the big hang up for Calipari in this year’s transfer portal. @KentuckyRivals Kentucky would have liked to have gotten the Arthur Kaluma visit, but Kansas State could assure a starting spot. That has been the big hang up for Calipari in this year’s transfer portal. @KentuckyRivals

Kaluma has started 67 of his 68 games played in his college career. With Kansas State, he will remain in the starting lineup and have the ability to boost his stock ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Poll : 0 votes