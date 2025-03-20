Creighton vs. Louisville Box Score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jamiya Neal

In the first game on Thursday's NCAA Tournament action, the No. 9 seed Creighton Blue Jays rode a late first-half scoring barrage to an 89-75 victory over No. 8 seed Louisville in Lexington, Kentucky. The Blue Jays will advance to likely face No. 1 seed Auburn on Saturday.

Creighton vs. Louisville Box Score

Creighton

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Green 9 8 2 0 0 3 1 29 S. Ashworth 22 5 5 1 0 1 2 40 J. Neal 29 12 6 0 1 2 2 38 R. Kalkbrenner 14 6 2 0 4 3 1 38 J. McAndrew 11 1 0 1 0 1 1 31 F. Zugic 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 12 S. Thomas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 F. King 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 I. Traudt 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9

Louisville

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Scott 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 15 J. Hadley 13 8 1 0 0 0 3 35 T. Edwards Jr. 21 4 3 2 0 0 1 37 C. Hepburn 22 2 6 1 0 3 4 39 N. Waterman 8 5 0 1 1 0 2 28 R. Smith 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 K. Rooths 2 4 0 1 2 0 3 16 A. Traore 4 2 0 0 0 0 3 9

Creighton vs. Louisville Game Summary

The game was competitive through much of the first half. Louisville pulled with 28-25 on a J'vonne Hadley layup with 6:20 remaining in the first half. But Creighton scored the next 12 points to break the game open. All 12 points came on 3-point baskets, with Creighton guard Steven Ashworth hitting two of the long-range buckets.

A Chucky Hepburn 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half pulled Louisville to within 49-34 after Creighton had pushed its lead to 20 points.

Creighton extended its lead to 19 points in the second half. Louisville trimmed the advantage to 12 points, but after the Cardinals did so for the second time, Louisville coach Pat Kelsey drew a technical foul with 4:41 to play. The Cardinals did not pull within a single-digit scoring margin.

Creighton was led by Jamiya Neal with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Steven Ashworth added 22 points, including 4-for-8 3-point shooting. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Jackson McAndrew added 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Creighton made 9 of 16 first-half 3-point tries.

Louisville was paced by Chucky Hepburn's 22 points and six assists. Hepburn had 18 points in the first half constituting about the only offense from Lousiville early in the game. Terrence Edwards Jr. added 21 points for the Cardinals, with 16 of his points coming in the second half. J'vonne Hadley chipped in 13 points.

Creighton will play the winner of Auburn and Alabama St., with the top-seeded Tigers being the overwhelming favorite. That Saturday game will have its time announced at a later date.

