  • Creighton vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and game summary ft. RJ Luis Jr.

Creighton vs. St. John's: Box score, stats, and game summary ft. RJ Luis Jr.

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 16, 2025 00:51 GMT
RJ Luis has led Rick Pitino
RJ Luis has led Rick Pitino's second St. John's team to a Big East Tournament title. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

No. 6 St. John's continued a dream season by winning the Big East title over Creighton, 82-66. The Red Storm (30-4) may have locked up a No. 2 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament with the win. Creighton (24-10) is likely safely within the NCAA Tournament field regardless of the loss.

Creighton vs. St. John's Box Score

Creighton

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
J. Green962301334
S. Ashworth1367104137
J. Neal1376002238
R. Kalkbrenner1571031137
J. McAndrew1460002329
F. Zugic00010102
T. Davis00000003
S, Thomas00000002
M. Miller00000104
S. Osmani00000001
J. Townley-Thomas00000001
F. King00000122
I. Traudt21000009
St. John's

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMIN
A. Scott522200139
K. Richmond12124200234
S. Wilcher412021326
RJ Luis Jr.29101113329
Z. Ejiofor2033011433
S. Ibine Ayo650012012
D. Smith414001220
V. Iwuchukwu21001117
Creighton vs. St. John's Game Summary

Creighton took the fight to the Red Storm early, scoring the first five points and jumping out to a 10-2 lead. The Blue Jays' lead touched eight points on several occasions, the last time at 17-9. While St. John's narrowed the lead to one, at halftime, Creighton held a 28-25 advantage.

The two teams went back and forth early in the second half. St. John's claimed its first lead at 43-41 on a Vincent Iwuchukwu hook shot with 11:55 to play. Creighton pulled within 49-48 on a Jamiya Neal layup with 9:05 remaining. But a 9-2 run for St. John's opened the lead up.

St. John's was led by RJ Luis Jr., who had 29 points and 10 rebounds. The Red Storm benefitted from 20 points from Zuby Ejiofor, and also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Kadary Richmond.

Creighton was led by Ryan Kalkbrenner with 15 points and seven rebounds. Jack McAndrew added 14 points. Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal each contributed 13 points for the Blue Jays.

The Red Storm have had a magical season in Rick Pitino's second year. The 30-win season is Pitino's first since 2014 at Louisville. St. John's is slated for a likely No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton's NCAA bid should also be secure. The Big East is projected to place five teams in the NCAA Tournament field and Creighton was the No. 2 seed in the Big East Tournament.

Edited by Joe Cox
