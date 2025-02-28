Creighton vs. UConn: Player Stats and Box Score for February 27, 2025 2024-25 College Basketball Season

No. 5 UConn all but wrapped up the Big East regular season crown by blasting No. 22 Creighton 72-53. The Huskies (27-3, 17-0 in Big East) had easily sprinted through the rest of the league but could have still lost the league crown had they fell to Creighton. The Blue Jays (23-5, 15-2 in Big East) have had an amazing season, but didn't have enough juice to outlast UConn.

Ad

Creighton vs. UConn Player Stats and Box Score

Creighton

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN K. Lockett 4 2 3 1 0 0 4 30 M. Brake 2 3 1 2 1 3 1 16 L. Jensen 7 2 2 1 0 5 4 34 M. Mogensen 9 7 1 1 0 1 3 33 M. Maly 11 7 1 1 0 4 0 31 K. Townsend 6 2 2 1 0 2 0 22 S. Golladay 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 J. Horan 5 2 1 0 0 2 0 16 A. Heathcock 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 B. Littrell 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 8 E. Gentry 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Ad

Trending

UConn

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN P. Bueckers 15 7 7 0 1 1 1 37 J. El Alfy 2 5 1 1 0 0 0 11 K. Chen 11 3 3 3 0 3 2 29 S. Strong 22 9 2 3 3 3 3 26 A. Fudd 9 3 1 0 1 1 3 31 KK Arnold 5 3 2 3 0 0 2 24 Q. Samuels 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Ziebell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 A. Shade 6 3 0 3 1 0 1 27 C. Ducharme 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 A. Griffin 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 9

Ad

Creighton vs. UConn Game Summary

The game began in surprising fashion as Creighton ripped off the first eight points in the opening four minutes and looked poised to run away with a victory. The Huskies crept back and took an 11-10 lead to end the quarter on a jumper from Azzi Fudd.

From there, it was all Huskies, as that meager lead became a 38-22 halftime advantage. UConn stretched its edge to 22 points in the third quarter and even took a 24-point lead a couple times in the final stanza.

Ad

Sarah Strong led UConn with 22 points and nine boards, connecting on 10 of 13 shots. All-American Paige Bueckers was solid, with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Kaitlyn Chen added 11 points, shooting 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Morgan Maly was the only Creighton player to reach double digits in scoring. Maly had 11 points and seven rebounds. Creighton shot just 35% overall for the game and also committed 17 turnovers.

UConn will finish its regular season on Sunday at home against Marquette. With the win, the Huskies are now assured of the regular season title and the top seed in the upcoming Big East Conference Tournament.

Creighton will finish its regular season by hosting Villanova on Sunday. The Blue Jays also locked up their Big East tourney position as a No. 2 seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here