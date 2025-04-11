“Cult favorite” Xaivian Lee might commit to Duke, NCAA analysts speculate

To some college basketball insiders, Princeton Tigers guard Xaivian Lee is one of the most peculiar players in the transfer portal. The point guard could make the unusual jump from an Ivy League school to one of the strongest programs in the nation through the transfer portal.

Ad

On The Field of 68 podcast, Rob Dauster and Jeff Goodman discussed what makes him such an intriguing player.

"One of the guys that has been kind of like a cult favorite in college basketball because he goes to Princeton, because his name is Xaivian, which is one of the coolest names in college basketball, and because he's got NBA potential while playing in an Ivy League program," Dauster said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Xaivian Lee didn't only enter the transfer portal, but some of the strongest programs in the country are trying to lure him in. According to Goodman, the Duke Blue Devils could be a better fit but will have competition, with Florida and St. John's also looking to add the guard.

"I think it's going to come down to Duke and Florida, ultimately. But St. John's is right there. They are in the mix as well.

Ad

"Again, this is a kid that obviously comes from the Ivy League, so you gotta look at that Duke component academically, and how much that will figure in. Obviously, Florida, coming off the national title and St. John's with Rick Pitino," Goodman said.

In his junior season, the Canadian averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists fro Princeton.

After making it to the Final Four, Duke will have to reload ahead of next season, as National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach will enter the NBA Draft.

Ad

After senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. played a key role in the Gators' championship run, Florida might value guards as highly as anybody in the country. There are some similarities between Clayton and Xaivian Lee, as Clayton also transferred to Florida after being part of a mid-major program in Iona.

As for St. John's, after crashing out in the first week of the NCAA Tournament, Pitino has been aggressive in the transfer portal, landing Joson Sanon and Bryce Hopkins already.

Ad

Xaivian Lee could command a big payday, according to Jeff Goodman

Adding to the Xaivian Lee hype, there are only a handful of options at point guard in the transfer portal. For Goodman, that also means the Princeton guard could get a lucrative NIL deal compared to athletes who play other positions.

"The point guard position, right now, probably is gonna draw as much money as any position. There just aren't a ton of high-end point guards. That's why (Baylor guard) Rob Wright is going to command three million. Xaivian Lee should command the same number," Jeff Goodman said.

Ad

Robert Wright has reportedly committed to the Houston Cougars, leaving Lee as the top guard available, according to 247 Sports.

Xaivian Lee entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, meaning he will approach the programs he's interested in. He could still declare for the NBA Draft as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here