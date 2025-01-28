"Culture means everything to me”: Tom Izzo explains how he tackles “frustrating” issues while appreciating team’s efforts 

Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo has always been a firm believer in the importance of culture. In today’s college basketball landscape, shaped by the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals, maintaining that culture is more challenging than ever.

After Michigan's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Izzo shared how he has been navigating the new reality while holding onto his old-school approach to building a cohesive team.

“It’s hard. It’s one of the things that probably frustrates me the most because culture means everything to me,” Izzo said via On3.com. “It’s difficult. You see more of this up-and-down trend.

Trending

"Last week, 19 of the top 25 teams lost. We’re just trying to stay the course. But it’s hard on coaches and players. In sports, the best players don’t always win. You’ve got to have chemistry and camaraderie, and the only way to get that is to play together," he added.

Despite the challenges, Izzo remained optimistic about his Spartans’ potential. Michigan State, currently one of the Big Ten’s top teams, has had its share of ups and downs this season. After a tight game against the Scarlet Knights at Madison Square Garden, where the Spartans won 81-74 to improve to 17-2, Izzo shared his mixed emotions.

“I’m happy we won, you have to win games like this,” Izzo said. “But I was disappointed. For the first time, we looked entitled. We’re reading our press clippings. We didn’t move the ball smoothly and looked a little selfish.”

He further emphasized the importance of handling success with humility and continuing to work hard. Despite his frustrations, Izzo sees progress in his team and believes they are capable of improving further.

“Learning how to deal with failure is hard, but learning how to deal with success is sometimes harder,” Izzo said.

“This team lost a couple of tight games with freshmen. That’s going to happen. But I like where we’re at. I think this team is going to get better and will be a tough out by the end of the season," he added.

As Michigan State moves forward, Tom Izzo remains committed to fostering a culture of teamwork and accountability, even in the face of modern pressures.

Tom Izzo opens up about Rutgers’ late surge

Izzo expressed his frustration over Rutgers' late-game surge during Saturday’s matchup. However, his irritation went beyond the implications of wins and losses. After the game, Izzo's disappointment was rooted in his hopes of giving playing time to two players who had been instrumental behind the scenes.

“That part is only disappointing because I had two guys, Izzo said via USAToday.com. “That I really wanted to get into that game, and the parents were there, Kur, who’s from that area, and Gehrig. Those two guys have been so good on my scout team. Our scout team might be the best one I’ve had in years.”

With Kur hailing from the region and Gehrig's family present, Izzo saw the game as an opportunity to reward their hard work. Unfortunately, Rutgers' late push complicated those plans. As the Scarlet Knights closed the gap, the intensity of the game demanded Michigan State keep its regular players on the court to secure the victory.

“We start to put them in, and things happen,” he added. “They still could have played; they’re good enough to play. But that’s disappointing, and we addressed our team about it.”

Izzo emphasized that both Kur and Gehrig were talented enough to play and could have stepped in during the closing moments.

The Spartans will be in action again when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers next at Breslin Center on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here