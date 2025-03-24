"Currently crying" "I'm depressed": Kentucky fans react as Georgia Amoore misses buzzer-beater in heartbreaking loss to Kansas State

Kentucky fans shared their heartbreak on social media as the Wildcats fell just short in an overtime thriller against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With K-State leading 80-79 in the extra period, Georgia Amoore appeared to have a good look after breaking toward the basket.

Ad

However, her shot bounced twice off the rim and landed outside the cylinder as time expired, and Kentucky would not get another chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

“As soon as I caught it, I realized how open I was and it’s up to fate at that point,” Georgia Amoore said after the game.

Ad

Trending

Several Kentucky poured their feelings out on Instagram.

“Currently crying rn,” a fan said.

“I’m depressed,” a fan added.

“I know that hurts for Ga and Kenny Brooks' elite duo,” another fan responded.

Kansas State fans, meanwhile, were ecstatic after the win — especially celebrating Poindexter, who led all scorers in Sunday’s game with 24 points, all from beyond the arc.

“Temira Poindexter!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan reacted

Ad

“Temira pointdexter was cooking em🔥🔥😭,” a fan wrote.

“GO CATSSSS💜💜💜💜,” another fan said.

Fans react to Kansas State's upset victory in the Round of 32. Source: Instagram/espnw

In a back-and-forth affair, Temira Poindexter hit a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left in overtime to give fifth-seeded Kansas State the lead. Neither team was able to score down the stretch, with Kentucky missing four shots in the final minute.

Ad

Kentucky also led 69-67 late in regulation, but Serena Sundell hit the game-tying jumper with eight seconds left to send the game into overtime. With the result, Kansas State will now face the winner of USC vs. Mississippi State, who play Monday.

Poindexter's shooting too much for Kentucky

The Kansas State Wildcats will continue in the NCAA Tournament thanks in large part to Temira Poindexter’s accuracy from deep. The K-State guard went 8-for-15 from 3-point range, finishing with 24 points, including the game-winner with just under a minute to play in overtime.

Ad

“In those moments, I do get down on myself,” Temira Poindexter said after the game per AP. “My teammates come in and have my back and tell me to keep shooting so it really lifts me up and gives me confidence.”

Serena Sundell added 19 points and 14 assists for K-State. Clara Strack led Kentucky with 22 points, while Amoore added 18 to help the fourth-seeded Wildcats seal the win in a game that featured 21 lead changes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here