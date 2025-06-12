Curry, Geno, mom and more, UConn star Azzi Fudd lists things that “get her glowing”

Azzi Fudd is sharing some of her favorite things with fans this offseason. The UConn star sat down with Paula's Choice Skincare to open up about what gets her glowing.

Fudd went through an A to Z list of things she loves on her Instagram on Thursday. It included basketball, her dog Curry, her dad and mom, UConn coach Geno Auriemma, national championships and more. Along the way, she featured some of her favorite products from Paula's Choice.

"What gets me glowing from A to Zzi feat. @paulaschoice💖 #PaulasChoice," Fudd captioned her post.

Fudd's partnership with Paula's Choice was announced by Essence on Wednesday and adds to the Huskies star's numerous NIL deals.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Paula’s Choice, a brand that’s known for its trusted, science-backed skincare,” Fudd said.”

Fresh off a national championship, Fudd is staying busy with brand collaborations this offseason ahead of her senior year at UConn.

Azzi Fudd stuns at WNBA draft

Azzi Fudd decided to return to UConn for her senior season instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft, but that didn't stop her from showing out in style for the big event.

Fudd was at the WNBA draft on April 14 to support Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

Stylist Brittany Hampton styled Fudd for draft day and shared the details of the star guard's look on her Instagram story. Before Fudd showed off her final look on the orange carpet, Hampton gave fans a sneak peek by posting a picture of Fudd getting her hair and makeup done.

Azzi Fudd gets her hair and makeup done for the WNBA draft

Fudd was styled in a floor-length black dress by Christopher Esber. She accessorized with jewelry from Kay Jewelers and Bondeye Jewelry and a Movado watch. The Huskies guard carried a white purse and wore her hair down and curled.

Next year, it will be Fudd's turn to get drafted and begin her professional career, but for this year's event, the UConn star dressed to the nines to support Bueckers.

