D2 standout Elyjah Freeman announces transfer portal move to Bruce Pearl's Auburn with emotional video

Lincoln Memorial University forward Elyjah Freeman has announced where he will play in the 2025–26 season. Despite competing at the Division II level, Freeman made a big splash during his freshman campaign, dazzling opponents with his shooting skills en route to being named the 2025 South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year.

On Saturday, the first-year swingman took to Instagram to share an emotional video announcing his transfer to the Bruce Pearl-coached Auburn Tigers for his sophomore season. The reel included workout clips, quotes from Freeman, and highlights from his recruitment journey.

The video also showed Freeman’s visits to several major programs earlier in 2025, including Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. It concluded with a personal message from Freeman confirming his decision.

"I want to thank my mom. She's been helping me during the process, she's been there during this process. I also want to thank the coaches, all the coaches that reached out. With that being said, I'll be attending Auburn University," Freeman said.

The Wellington, Florida, native will join a Tigers team coming off a Final Four run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Freeman averaged 18.9 points, shooting 45.6% from 3-point range, along with 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game this past season.

Elyjah Freeman reflects on first visit to Auburn

Per On3, Elyjah Freeman visited the Auburn earlier in April and came away impressed. For Freeman, the connection was immediate, especially with Pearl and the Tigers’ program culture.

"It was definitely amazing," Freeman shared (per On3). "The coaching staff is great, the relationships they built are great, everyone. BP’s loyalty and what he brings to Auburn is amazing. It was great. Sitting down with the coaches and converse with them like humans, like family, and chopping it up with some of the players that is something you can’t write down.

"Coaches, players, they treat you like family when you show up. They build on the same thing. Culture, relationships, the fun you have on and off the court, then turning you into a pro at the end of the day."

The sharpshooter will be a key piece for the Tigers, who are seeking their first national championship in program history after coming close in the 2024-2025 season. Auburn finished with a record of 32-6 and 15-3 in SEC play during the recently concluded campaign.

