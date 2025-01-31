“Dad’s disappointed”, “I don’t think he even told pops”: Fans react as Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas commits to USC over Arizona and Louisville

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Thursday. The guard was originally a Class of 2026 recruit but reclassified in December.

Alijah joined his father and the crew of his "Gil's Arenas" podcast, where he announced his commitment. The guard had USC coach Eric Musselman on FaceTime before he shared his pick.

"Hey, Coach. I'm on the podcast right now, and you know, it's kind of like a big day for me. I wanted to let everybody know that I want to come into USC," Alijah said.

SportsCenter NEXT posted the clip on Instagram on Thursday, and fans took to the comments to share their reactions. Most fans pointed out the initial displease on Gilbert Arenas' face as his alma mater, Arizona, was also in the mix.

"Dads disappointed, bro should have came home to Arizona, we have a way better facilities, culture, alumni and fan base than USC," one fan wrote.

"I don’t think he even told pops where he was committing 🤣 but you can tell Gil raised him right fr," another commented.

"Gil not too happy 😂," a fan pointed out.

Fan reactions to Alijah's commitment (Credits: Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out the excitement in Eric Musselman's voice as he thanked Alijah Arenas for committing to the team.

"That coach just bought 2 to 3 years of job security 😂," a fan wrote.

"The coach sounds happier than everybody else 😭👏👏," another pointed out.

"Damn bro just saved his marriage 😂😂😂 and house being foreclosed😂," another wrote.

Fan reactions to Alijah's commitment (Credits: Instagram/@sportscenternext)

Alijah Arenas explains why he chose the USC Trojans

Apart from USC and Arizona, Alijah Arenas also received offers from UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas and Louisville. The 6-foot-6 guard explained his reason on the "Gil's Arenas" podcast, saying:

"For me, it felt like the best fit, you know, for everybody that supported me on this journey, just helped me see my path. And then going on campus, seeing how being at USC was like, it just made me feel special.

"And then talked to the coach ... and like seeing what I could possibly be in, it was just amazing for me. So, I think I could I could really go and go play for USC."

The USC Trojans have been enduring one of their most disappointing runs in the last few years and Alijah Arenas could be the person to pull them out of this rut.

