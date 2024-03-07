"Dalton Knecht is the best player in the country": Tennessee guard's impressive performance startles hoops fans

Dalton Knecht is in the midst of a strong season in his first year as a member of the Tennessee Volunteers after joining the program via the transfer portal ahead of 2023-24. The fifth-year senior had an impressive performance on Wednesday as he led the No.4-ranked Volunteers to a 66-59 SEC regular season title-clinching victory over the No.18-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Take a look at how fans reacted below.

How did fans react to Dalton Knecht's performance?

Dalton Knecht finished with 26 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 9-23 from the field, 5-11 from three-point range and 3-3 from the free-throw line.

Fans reacted to his play with plenty of praise. @samtrevlicrow labeled him as the best player in the nation:

"Dalton Knecht is the best player in the country"

@JHill3204 asked for an explanation as to why Knecht should not be named the Naismith College Player of the Year over Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey:

"Someone please explain why Zach Edey should win the Naismith award over Dalton Knecht?"

@DPADrewCook seconded that notion:

"Dalton Knecht is the best player in CBB. He deserves that NPOY nod. Respectfully."

@cockfanatic74 questioned:

"why is dalton knecht so f**king good bro..."

@SullenSerf expressed disappointment that Knecht didn't spend more time as a Volunteer:

"Its a shame that Tennessee only got 1 year of Dalton Knecht.."

@KingTheoVol predicted that the Tennessee guard will be named SEC Player of the Year:

"Ain't done yet, but the Vols win an SEC title and Dalton Knecht will be the SEC Player Of The Year. Keep it going, Kentucky is next! GB 🍊"

@jeffborzello praised Knecht for his play down the stretch:

"Incredibly impressive stretch for Tennessee — played the other three SEC title contenders in a row, in an eight-day span, including two on the road. Won all three to clinch the outright SEC regular-season title. Dalton Knecht had 26 tonight, averaged 26.0 in the three wins."

@StacyRayS claimed:

"Tennessee Vols are SEC Champs and Dalton Knecht should be POTY"

@Sinderella_SC believes the Volunteers would be an average team without Knecht:

"If Tennessee doesn't have Dalton Knecht, they are a .500 team. That's how good he is. Insane."

@GBO____3 suggested that Knecht should receive every award possible:

"Dalton Knecht is the best player in college basketball and he deserves every award meant for that. That's the tweet. Go Damn Vols"

@ynggoat1 praised him despite hating Tennessee:

"God I hate Tennessee , but Dalton Knecht is a hooper"

@peekayy2 claimed:

"dalton knecht almost makes me wanna wear orange. don’t worry, i’m not"

@bellman78 labeled Knecht as his man crush:

"I have a man crush and his name is Dalton Knecht."

@iamagolfguy shared a lofty comparison:

"Dalton Knecht reminds me of Devin Booker and I’m not saying he’s going to be that good but I want him on the Blazers so we can find out."

@AveryGWilks believes the Volunteers are a legitimate contender:

"Dalton Knecht is absurd and Tennessee is the real deal"