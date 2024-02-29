Dalton Knecht high school: Exploring Tennessee guard's stats before his college days

Dalton Knecht is in the midst of a strong season after joining the Tennessee Volunteers via the transfer portal. The fifth-year senior has tremendously improved his draft stock, establishing himself as a likely first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Take a look at how he performed in high school below.

How did Dalton Knecht perform during his high school career?

Dalton Knecht has not had a conventional path to this point as he did not play varsity basketball during his first two years at Prairie View High School. After growing five inches ahead of his junior year, Knecht made the varsity team. He averaged 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field, 42.4% from three-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

Knecht took a big step forward in his senior season as he averaged 21.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.1 spg and 1.9 bpg while shooting 47.0% from the field, 35.3% from three-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line. While his production improved signficantly, he did not receive any interest from college programs.

How has Dalton Knecht performed in his college career?

Dalton Knecht began his college career as a member of the Northeastern Junior College Plainsmen as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. After growing two inches ahead of his junior college tenure, he averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game as a freshman while shooting 50.4% from the field, 45.1% from 3-point range and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

The following season, his numbers jumped to 23.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.0 apg while shooting 51.2% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line. Knecht grew an additional three inches during the two-year period before joining the Northern Colorado Bears via the transfer portal.

He averaged 8.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 43.6% from the field, 36.1% from 3-point range and 75.3% from the free-throw line during his first season with the Bears. Knecht entered the starting lineup the following season, averaging 20.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.8 apg, 0.8 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 47.9% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 77.1% from the free-throw line.

He earned second-team All-Big Sky honors after leading the conference in scoring. Knecht joined the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of the 2023-24 season and entered Wednesday's action averaging 20.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.8 bpg while shooting 47.7% from the field, 40.3% from 3-point range and 76.0% from the free-throw line.