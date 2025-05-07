"Dame Sarr is turning into AJ Storr": College hoops fans react as Italian prospect set to visit Bill Self's Kansas per reports

College hoops fans are buzzing with excitement as Italian basketball player Dame Sarr is set to visit the Kansas men's basketball program. Sarr is expected to arrive in Lawrence to begin his official visit to KU on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The news was shared by 247Sports' Eric Bossi on X.

"Sources tell @247sports that International SG Dame Sarr is expected to begin an official visit to Kansas later on today," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to the comment section to react to the news, with many expressing their excitement about Sarr joining coach Bill Self's team for next season.

"Dame Sarr is turning into AJ Storr," a fan wrote.

"I’m not sure many Kansas fans know how good he is," another fan wrote.

"Ooooo baby. Pls bill pls bring this hooper to LFK," a fan commented.

Ad

Here are more comments from fans about Sarr's visit to Kansas.

"Sarr looking to get shut down by Lipsey it appears," a fan commented.

"If we land him does that possibly hurt our chances with D5?" A fan wrote.

Dame Sarr targeted by Kansas, Oregon and North Carolina

Kansas men's basketball is reportedly interested in top-rated international player Dame Sarr. However, the Jayhawks are not the only program interested in the Italian guard.

Ad

The 18-year-old was connected to Illinois, but a recent addition of Andrej Stojaković might mean that the Fighting Illini would back out of the pursuit. However, UNC and Oregon are still in the race for Sarr's commitment, alongside Kansas.

"Sarr is an athletic 6-6 wing who is still growing into his frame but flashes big time upside ability. Needs to polish up his shooting form and become a better 3pt shooter... excels in the open court and getting downhill to the basket. Has a quick first step and is aggressive going to the rim," a scouting report from NBA Draft Room said about Sarr.

Ad

"Can play above the rim, score through contact and also shows good passing vision on his drives to the hoop. Has a lot of talent and ability but is still unrefined. Can be a bit wild and careless with the ball."

Sarr played two seasons for FC Barcelona in Spain's Liga ACB and EuroLeague. He averaged 3.2 points, shooting 50.6 percent field goal, 36.8 percent from the 3-point range and 45.8 percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged 12.8 minutes per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here