"Damn this is dope","She went off tonight": Fans react as Chloe Kitts becomes first woman since Aliyah Boston to have South Carolina triple-double

Fans reacted as Chloe Kitts became the first South Carolina Gamecocks player to record a triple-double since former first overall pick Aliyah Boston in 2021. Kitts achieved the feat against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday.

Ad

In South Carolina's 75-59 win, Kitts contributed with 16 points, 13 rebounds, a career-high 10 assists and a career-high four steals. She was supported well by Sania Feagin, who had a team-high 22 points along with six rebounds, while Joyce Edwards contributed 10 points in the win.

After the game, the Gamecocks' social media channel posted about Kitts' achievement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to Kitts' achievement on X.

"Damn this is dope!" one fan commented.

"She went off tonight 🔥" another wrote.

Fans continued to pour their reactions, hyping the Huskies forward.

"Great job you deserve it, hard work and effort, also Fegin showing up was huge, both played great tonight," another added.

"proud of you chloe!!" one wrote.

Ad

"Her hair is gonna beat out her opponents and win National Championship for SC!!!," one posted.

Dawn Staley proud of Chloe Kitts' registering ninth triple-double in Gamecocks history

Chloe Kitts was helped by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley in the fourth quarter when she was trying to find her 10th assist to complete her triple-double. Staley took the timeout, set up the play for Kitts to feed Joyce Edwards inside, and the execution was nailed.

Ad

Talking about the ninth triple-double in Gamecocks history coming from Kitts, Staley said:

"It was the hard way. It was really the hard way. It was playmaking; it was determination; it was will. It was Chloe Kitts. Chloe Kitts has this in her, and she couldn't be playing her best basketball at the right time."

After Edwards had made the crucial layup, the Gamecocks bench exploded in excitement as everyone started celebrating Kitts en route a blowout win.

Ad

As far as the game was concerned, Ole Miss couldn't stop the two-way force in the paint, where, thanks to Sana Feagin and Kitts, South Carolina scored 46 points.

The Gamecocks won the battle of turnovers as well, registering 22 against 15 from Ole Miss. Sira Thienou led the Rebels with 15 points but struggled immensely in the final two quarters.

The Gamecocks next take on the No. 15 Kentucky on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here