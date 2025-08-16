UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd was present at Stephen Curry’s annual Curry Camp. Overtime shared a post on social media highlighting the work done by Curry in collaboration with Fudd. On Friday, the Instagram post showed Fudd and MiLaysia Fulwiley practicing drills in an indoor court.The camp, hosted at the Arrillaga Family Gym in Menlo Park and backed by Under Armour, had three days of drills, skill-building and mentorship from Curry.“Azzi on her world tour rn and I’m loving it 😭 @azzi35 @stephencurry30 @currybrand,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the standouts, Fudd was spotted during the sessions as fans were buzzing in the comment section.“Damn now that’s a workout!” a fan commented.“Her shot is green all day,” another fan wrote.Other fans continued to praise Fudd. In one photo, Fudd was pictured posing with a group of young girls and another with Steph Curry.“Azzi star of next season,” another fan said.“Because champions never quit. We love Azzi Fudd,” a fan commented.“This girl has been lately,” another fan commented.College hoops fans react as Azzi Fudd assists Stephen Curry at Curry Camp - Image source: Instagram/overtimewbbOther fans marveled at her range and energy, pointing out how she fit into the training environment. Fulwiley was also captured in a candid moment during the camp’s sessions.Azzi Fudd admits social media stunt to get Paige Bueckers’ attentionPaige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd sat down for Instagram’s &quot;Close Friends Only&quot; podcast as Fudd playfully confessed about what she did to catch Bueckers' attention in a post on social media.The moment came during the show’s popular “Speed Round” segment on Friday, where the pair traded rapid-fire questions that revealed their familiarity with each other. Bueckers asked Fudd if she had ever used Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature to post something meant only for her to see.“Yeah, I have done that,” Fudd said. “Something to get your attention.”Bueckers, smiling at the admission, responded with a lighthearted, “Makes sense.” Bueckers turned the tables when Fudd asked the same question back.“No, I don’t want to get your attention,” Bueckers teased. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFudd first sparked headlines when she posted a photo featuring a phone case that boldly read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” Weeks later, Bueckers confirmed the relationship in an interview with WAG Talk.Fans seemed to have embraced their authenticity, flooding social media with reactions anytime the couple appeared together in interviews or posts. For Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the podcast seemed to be another chance to show behind the scenes of the duo and a glimpse into their bond both on and off the court.