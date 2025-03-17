Dan Hurley breaks down how UConn is prone to more "mistakes" while missing key pieces like Cam Spencer, Andre Jackson and Tristan Newton

The UConn Huskies, led by Dan Hurley as coach, were named the eighth seed in the West Region on Selection Sunday after going 23-10 record on the season. This will be their fifth consecutive appearance in March Madness, as they start their title defense on Friday against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in Raleigh, North Carolina.

During his media availability after Selection Sunday, Hurley acknowledges that this season has come with its share of challenges.

While the Huskies boast an impressive roster, Hurley addressed how the loss of key veterans, including Tristan Newton, Cam Spencer and Andre Jackson, has made the team more prone to defensive lapses and mistakes.

"When you have Tristan Newton in the backcourt with Cam Spencer or Andre Jackson as a junior, with Joey California (Joey Calcaterra), and all these veteran pieces like Nahim Aline, there's a reason why we were such a great defensive team," Hurley said (8:46 onwards).

"And that's without mentioning Clingan (Donovan Clingan). So, you know, we've lost a lot of great defensive players and veterans in the last couple of years."

One of the key differences this season is UConn’s reliance on younger players, who are still adapting to the demands of high-level college basketball.

"I think some of it is just that we've got some young guys. Most of our rotation is young wings, young perimeter people —Liam (McNeeley) and the three sophomores," Dan Hurley added.

The Huskies remain a title contender, but the team will need to make quick adjustments as they couldn't afford the same mistakes and defensive lapses which hurt them during the Big East Tournament to come to the front again.

Dan Hurley's first reaction upon learning fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid for UConn

The back-to-back defending champions will dance in March once again for the fifth straight season. Hurley, while not entirely happy with the team's performance this season, gave an honest reaction when asked about the team's selection.

“It never gets old when you hear your name called. You have to earn your way into the tournament,” Dan Hurley said.

“No matter what you did in the regular season, if you play well and you coach well, you advance. It can change your life. It’s an exciting time for the players and for the coaches.”

The coach has already set his sights on the upcoming game against Oklahoma.

“UConn Oklahoma is a fun matchup,” Hurley said. “It’s a formidable first-round opponent from a great league.”

If Dan Hurley & Co. gets the win , they will face SEC champions and top seed Florida in the next round.

