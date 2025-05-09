“Dan Hurley coming for it all”: UConn fans excited as 4-star Jacob Ross commits to UConn

Four-star wing Jacob Ross is another member of the Ross family to join Dan Hurley's UConn men's basketball team. Jacob, the younger brother of UConn forward Jayden Ross, has reportedly committed his college basketball future to the Huskies for next season.

Recruit News broke the news on Thursday.

"BREAKING: 2025 4 🌟 Jacob Ross has committed to UConn. The 6-5 wing is the younger brother of UConn guard Jayden Ross," the post was captioned alongside Ross's photo in the Huskies jersey.

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions, some welcoming the news with excitement.

"UConn family 🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote,

"Let’s go Jacob," another fan wrote.

"Dan Hurley coming for it all. Again. Again," a fan commented.

"Pretty sure he’s a 3 star but idc. Welcome Jacob," another fan commented.

UConn fans react to Jacob Ross joining Huskies team for next season on IG. Image via @recruitnews

However, some fans were not particularly enthusiastic about Ross joining the team and made their thoughts known in the comments.

"4 star where 😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

"How many wings do you need? Get a damn big lol," another fan wrote.

"If he’s anything like his brother he’s garbage lmao," a fan commented.

UConn fans react to Jacob Ross joining Huskies team for next season on IG. Image via @recruitnews

Jacob Ross was originally committed to Minnesota

Jacob Ross, who stands 6-foot-5, graduated from SoCal Academy and got offers from Kansas, VCU and Old Dominion programs.

Ross originally committed to the Minnesota Gophers in October 2024. However, he requested his release from the school in late March. Then the SoCal Academy graduate visited UConn last week before making his commitment official.

Ross' commitment comes after veteran guard Alex Karaban announced his decision to return to the Huskies ahead of next season. He also made one of the 11 scholarship spots in the team, with four more spots available.

Meanwhile, other incoming freshmen include Jacob Furphy, Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe, among others.

