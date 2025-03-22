Dan Hurley dropped the F bomb on Alex Karaban as UConn inches past Oklahoma in March Madness

The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team secured a 67-59 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Raleigh.

The No. 8 seed Huskies maintained control for most of the contest. With this win, UConn extended its March Madness winning streak to 13 games. The game, played at the Lenovo Center, served as a challenge for UConn as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back championship titles.

Dan Hurley’s message to Alex Karaban

During a post-game press conference, UConn coach Dan Hurley was asked about a particular moment when he reacted after Alex Karaban passed up an open shot. A reporter inquired about the message Hurley conveyed to Karaban in that situation, and this is what he said,

“Shoot the f’n ball,” coach Hurley said. “Yeah, I mean, I’m not sure if that was the exact way I should have said it. But Alex is such a perfectionist and such a smart player that he understands what a good shot is. With the talent we have on this roster, he has to take more contested shots and be confident. He probably should have taken around 14 shots in this game. He cannot make that same mistake in the next one.”

Hurley emphasized how crucial it was for Karaban to step up in high-pressure moments, especially in the NCAA Tournament.

“When you’re playing teams at this level, the best of the best, the windows to take a shot are much smaller. You’re not always going to get the perfect look. The only way we were going to win that game, especially with the way Liam was struggling at that point was for either Liam or Alex to step up and hit shots. We were on life support, and we needed someone to deliver. That someone was Alex.”

Alex Karaban’s clutch performance

Alex Karaban at the 3:40 mark, drained a 3-pointer from the right wing, extending the lead to four. Moments later, at 2:18, he drove into the lane and sank a floater, both of which were pivotal plays that fueled the Huskies’ late run.

Karaban finished the game with 13 points and seven rebounds. The junior forward played a key role in UConn’s 13th consecutive NCAA Tournament win, tying Duke’s 1991-93 streak for the second-longest in history without missing a tournament.

His biggest moment came in the final minutes when UConn was clinging to a 57-56 lead, putting the Huskies ahead 64-58, sealing the Huskies' grip on the game.

The Huskies will take on the Florida Gators on Sunday as they advance in their March Madness journey.

