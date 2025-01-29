Dan Hurley gives his insight on Liam McNeeley facing pressure to make big return: "We don't really need a savior, we just need another good player"

UConn coach Dan Hurley opened up on the impending return of injured freshman Liam McNeeley to the team. McNeeley has missed six games due to a high ankle sprain, and the Huskies went 3-3 when he was away, dropping them to No. 25 in the AP weekly rankings.

Hurley delivered positive news on McNeeley's health status during the team's media availability on Tuesday, a day before their scheduled game against DePaul. He said the 6-foot-7 small forward could be a game-time decision on Wednesday, depending on how his injured ankle responds to practice.

When asked about his opinion on the pressure McNeeley could have on his possible return, Hurley responded that having the freshman forward back would ease the burden from other players who stepped up during his absence.

Trending

"We need another really good offensive player on the court, another guy that could rebound and defend and this and it's got that swagger," Hurley said. (4:20). "We don't really need a savior, we just need another good player on the court."

Before he was sidelined, McNeeley averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists and shot 42.9% from the field, including 37.9% from 3-pointers. Jaylin Stewart was tasked to start for McNeeley's place in the starting lineup and UConn struggled, losing to Villanova, Creighton and Xavier.

After the DePaul game, Dan Hurley's Huskies will begin a tough three-game swing beginning on Saturday against No. 9 Marquette followed by the game against No. 15 St. John's on Feb. 7 and a rematch against Creighton four days later. These games are must-win for UConn if it intends to catch up in the Big East standings.

Dan Hurley feels Alex Karaban is getting adjusted to new role

UConn coach Dan Hurley also spoke about Liam McNeeley's frontcourt mate, Alex Karaban. The two-time champion coach is of the opinion that the third-year power forward is facing growing pains after being given a new role during the offseason.

Hurley described Karaban as a great piece for the team, someone who gets a lot of attention from rival programs. Karaban knows other teams are closely guarding him, forcing him to take difficult shots.

Dan Hurley also senses this and so gives his veteran player the green light to take the shot because he knows he'll have a chance to use this during crucial situations.

"To get put into uncomfortable positions and to have to take more difficult shots that he's going to learn to make, (Alex is) going to learn to make these more challenging shots that he's got to take," Hurley said (9:03).

"I think that he's got a chance here to use all of that in February and March."

In 18 games this season, Karaban has averaged 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He didn't have a great night at Xavier, finishing with nine points, on 4-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block before fouling out in the second half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here