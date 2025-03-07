  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Dan Hurley makes his feelings known after UConn vet Alex Karaban drops the dagger on Marquette

Dan Hurley makes his feelings known after UConn vet Alex Karaban drops the dagger on Marquette

By Oluwajoba
Modified Mar 07, 2025 02:52 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

UConn Huskies men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley praised Alex Karaban after his brilliant display in the team’s win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Karaban was in his bag as the Huskies boosted their chances of finishing as a top-three seed in the Big East Conference.

Ad

The 6-foot-8 power forward dropped 21 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 38 minutes of game time as UConn beat the Eagles 72-66.

Karaban was perfect from the free-throw line and made three out of the six 3-pointers he attempted. However, his most important action was the long-range 3-pointer he made with just 24.7 seconds left in the game.

The shot ensured the Huskies would go on to win the game, and Hurley could not be more proud of his captain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
““There’s not a college athlete that deserved that moment more than him,” Hurley said as per UCTV on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Ad

Prior to the game, Karaban had struggled with his shots in clutch time and must have been relieved to see one finally go in. The Southborough, Massachusetts, native has also been perfect from the free-throw line in six consecutive games.

This season, Karaban is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field.

Karaban and UConn’s mission against Seton Hall

With the win over Marquette in the bag, Karaban and UConn will now turn their attention to the final game of the regular season against Seton Hall on Saturday.

Ad

Although the Huskies currently have a 13-6 record in the Big East Conference, the same as the Golden Eagles, Hurley's boys have a better head-to-head record against them, having swept both games played this season.

This means a win over Seton Hall on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion will secure the third seed, guaranteeing the team a bye in the conference tournament and potentially avoiding St John’s in the semifinal.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी