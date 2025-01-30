"Dan Hurley makes Gary Williams look like a choir boy": Hoops analyst recalls NCAAB legend while talking about UConn HC's "disrespect" for referees

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is known for his intense coaching style and emotional demeanor. However, some believe his passion can sometimes cross the line. On Wednesday's episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark," ESPN analyst Jeff Goodman compared Hurley's fiery approach to that of former coach Gary Williams.

Williams, the legendary Maryland coach, was known for his animated style and heated interactions with officials. However, according to Goodman, Dan Hurley's exchanges with referees have gone a step further.

"You had a very flammable coach that you watched in College Park for years named Gary Williams," Goodman said. "I mean, he had a couple, but Gary was flammable to his players and to the referees at times. Dan Hurley makes Gary look like a choir boy at times with the refs." (00:03).

Goodman added:

"I love Dan. I love him. I've known him for 25 years. I think he's arguably the best coach in the sport. But I can't watch him with the refs. I can't do it. I just think there's too much disrespect."

Hurley fueled the Huskies' return to college basketball's elite, leading them to consecutive national titles. However, his intense energy often puts him at odds with officials. During the matchup against the Butler Bulldogs on Jan. 21, Hurley was caught berating a referee.

"Don't turn your back on me, I'm the best coach in the f***ing sport," Hurley said.

However, after the game, he said his emotions got the best of him.

UConn coach Dan Hurley owned up to his referee outbursts

NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley has acknowledged that his sideline behaviors receive a lot of attention. He also expressed his frustration at how often TV cameras focus on him.

After the 80-78 overtime win against Butler on Tuesday, Hurley said:

"I just wish they'd put the camera on the other coach more. ... I just wish they would show these other coaches losing their minds at the officials in other Big East games that I'm coaching where I look going into a timeout where I'm not talking to officials. I see these coaches as demonstrative as I am."

UConn has won 10 out of the last 12 games and looks well-prepared to win three championships in a row.

