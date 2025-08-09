Dan Hurley names one UConn star "skilled as hell" heading into next season

With the 2025-26 college basketball season approaching, Dan Hurley has described freshman center Eric Reibe as one who is “skilled as hell.” The UConn Huskies coach added that Reibe's offensive capabilities are rare for a freshman.Following an open scrimmage on Friday, where the Blue team won by 10 and 12 points, Hurley addressed reporters and was asked about Reibe’s offensive game.“Eric is skilled as hell,” Hurley said (Timestamp 5:28). “He could face up and drive it, he can make threes and he's got a little post game.&quot;Hurley said the next step is getting Reibe to fully commit to being a dominant presence on defense, which will see him protecting the rim, guarding ball-screen situations and defending the low post. He believes mastering those areas will open up even more opportunities for Reibe on the perimeter.Hurley added that adopting a “warrior mentality” on defense and in the paint will truly elevate Reibe's game.“I don’t think there’s a lot of freshmen that come into college with his offensive skill set,” Hurley said.Part of Reibe’s growth, Hurley believes, will come from battling daily against Tarris Reed, one of UConn’s most talented big men.Further, Hurley said Reibe’s current experience mirrors what former Huskies center Donovan Clingan faced when he went head-to-head with Adama Sanogo as a freshman. Clingan often took his lumps in practice before eventually holding his own, which prepared him for a standout rookie campaign.Hurley believes Reed’s talent puts him among the best bigs in the country, and going against that level of competition every day will push the young center to reach his potential.Dan Hurley believes Alex Karaban has turned a corner mentallyOn the same media availability on Friday, Dan Hurley discussed the mentality change that has happened to UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban.“Alex looks great,” Hurley said (Timestamp: 9:06). “I think he’s coming into the season under the radar, and I think he’ll respond better mentally to that. What he went through last year has mentally prepared him. There’s a mental toughness you develop when you go through a year like we had as a team.”Last season, the Huskies did not live up to expectations, exiting the NCAA Tournament in the second round. With Karaban heading into his senior year, he is expected to learn from last season and lead the team to glory.