Dan Hurley names one UConn star "skilled as hell" heading into next season

By Babatunde Kolawole
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:25 GMT
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
Dan Hurley of UConn

With the 2025-26 college basketball season approaching, Dan Hurley has described freshman center Eric Reibe as one who is “skilled as hell.” The UConn Huskies coach added that Reibe's offensive capabilities are rare for a freshman.

Following an open scrimmage on Friday, where the Blue team won by 10 and 12 points, Hurley addressed reporters and was asked about Reibe’s offensive game.

“Eric is skilled as hell,” Hurley said (Timestamp 5:28). “He could face up and drive it, he can make threes and he's got a little post game."

Hurley said the next step is getting Reibe to fully commit to being a dominant presence on defense, which will see him protecting the rim, guarding ball-screen situations and defending the low post. He believes mastering those areas will open up even more opportunities for Reibe on the perimeter.

Hurley added that adopting a “warrior mentality” on defense and in the paint will truly elevate Reibe's game.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of freshmen that come into college with his offensive skill set,” Hurley said.

Part of Reibe’s growth, Hurley believes, will come from battling daily against Tarris Reed, one of UConn’s most talented big men.

Further, Hurley said Reibe’s current experience mirrors what former Huskies center Donovan Clingan faced when he went head-to-head with Adama Sanogo as a freshman. Clingan often took his lumps in practice before eventually holding his own, which prepared him for a standout rookie campaign.

Hurley believes Reed’s talent puts him among the best bigs in the country, and going against that level of competition every day will push the young center to reach his potential.

Dan Hurley believes Alex Karaban has turned a corner mentally

On the same media availability on Friday, Dan Hurley discussed the mentality change that has happened to UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban.

“Alex looks great,” Hurley said (Timestamp: 9:06). “I think he’s coming into the season under the radar, and I think he’ll respond better mentally to that. What he went through last year has mentally prepared him. There’s a mental toughness you develop when you go through a year like we had as a team.”

Last season, the Huskies did not live up to expectations, exiting the NCAA Tournament in the second round. With Karaban heading into his senior year, he is expected to learn from last season and lead the team to glory.

About the author
Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole

Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.

Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.

As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.

Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
