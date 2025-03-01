Dan Hurley reveals benefits of Liam McNeeley being healthy for UConn vs Providence: "It takes pressure off of other people"

Liam McNeeley has played every game for the UConn Huskies following his return against St. John's earlier this month. He missed the entire month before that because of a high ankle sprain sustained against DePaul.

After his return, the Huskies have had mixed results, going 4-3. Ahead of the Providence game on Saturday, UConn coach Dan Hurley shared that McNeeley won't be playing, while sharing the benefits of having him on the floor.

"I mean, just to have another good player — another tall, skilled perimeter player that has the potential to make plays — is huge," Hurley told reporters (8:30 onwards).

"The message to Liam and all these guys has always been that this program is built on two-way players. We've had great two-way players across the board at pretty much every position — men who are relentless on the backboard. So, it's great to have him back."

McNeeley, who has battled injuries this season, is expected to provide a significant boost, particularly on the boards and as a perimeter-scoring threat. His return gives UConn more depth and takes the load off key contributors like Alex Karaban and Solo Ball.

"His presence takes pressure off other players offensively. It takes pressure off Alex, Solo, and a variety of other players," Hurley added.

"But, in the end, we need Liam to show up as a true two-way player, dominating the backboard. We need everyone on this team to step up, and that has been the challenge for this group this year."

The freshman forward has been rampant this season, averaging 15.4 points. 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 20 appearances.

Liam McNeeley shared reason behind career-high performance

In one of the games following his return, Liam McNeeley put everyone on notice by scoring a career-high 38 points against No. 24 Creighton. He shot 12-22 from the field and 5-10 from the 3-point line, while also adding 10 rebounds.

During the post-game interview, he shared Dan Hurley's criticism by Creighton students amped him up.

“A lot of student sections have started chanting a three-word chant before the game, during the game, during timeouts,” McNeeley said. “A shot at Coach is a shot at the team, so it gets me fired up.”

With March Madness approaching, having a fully healthy roster could be the difference-maker for UConn’s championship aspirations. If Liam McNeeley can make an impact on both ends of the floor, the Huskies could be tougher to beat.

