Dan Hurley's potential NBA transition gets new update from NBA insider: "This is going to move quickly"

NBA insider Scott Van Pelt has provided updates on the situation surrounding UConn head coach Dan Hurley's potential transition to the NBA. Multiple sources have reported that Hurley is the Los Angeles Lakers' target to be their new head coach. Previous HC Darvin Ham was fired after just two seasons in L.A.

Van Pelt stated that a move from college basketball to the Lakers would allow Dan Hurley to be part of a "storied" organization in the NBA.

"This is about the chance to go, for Dan Hurley, to perhaps the most storied, along with the Celtics and Boston, the most storied organization in the league. And one thing you know about being with the Lakers, you're gonna have the opportunity to either coach great players or acquire great players. They wanna play in L.A., they wanna play for the Lakers."

Van Pelt also informed viewers that a final decision will be taken in the next couple of days. Dan Hurley is en route to California to meet with Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss about a possible deal.

"This is certainly a decision now over the next couple of days. I'm told Scott, he is traveling out to California. He's gonna meet with Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss, their owner, tomorrow. And this is gonna move quickly. There's certainly traction on a deal with the Lakers. But Dan Hurley has not made a decision yet that he is ready to leave UConn. I think we're gonna know over the next 24, 48, maybe 72 hours."

NBA insider states Dan Hurley is the coach that the Lakers have been after

JJ Reddick was previously thought to be one of the front-runners for the Lakers' head coaching job. However, Adrian Wojnarowski believes interviews with other potential candidates were a formality for the team and part of their "due diligence." He stated that Hurley has been the Lakers' target since Darvin Ham was fired.

"Thoughout this process, that is the coach they've been after. Everybody else has been essentially due process interviews, due dillegence. They want to get Hurley, and they are hopeful."

Hurley recently led the UConn Huskies to win back-to-back national championships. It will be interesting to see if he will stay with the program for a potential three-peat or move to coach in the NBA.

