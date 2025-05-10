Dan Hurley's UConn lands 6'8 German force Dwayne Koroma after dominant season at Le Moyne

UConn has added a major piece to its frontcourt with the signing of 6-foot-8 German standout forward Dwayne Koroma, who is coming off a dominant season at Le Moyne.

Koroma averaged 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game during the 2024-25 campaign, helping the Dolphins to 8th in the NEC with a 4-12 record and a 9-23 overall record.

The forward made this big leap in his junior year and got attention across the division due to his athleticism, physicality and defensive versatility.

Originally from Germany, Koroma began his U.S. college basketball journey at Iona University with the Iona Gaels, competing in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. His performances at Iona, playing 18 times, were subdued, but he showed promise with his rebounds (3.4) while averaging 2.7 ppg.

He left for the University of Texas, Arlington, for his sophomore year, where he saw more game time with the Mavericks. Koroma played 33 games and started 14, and that improved his scoring (4.3 ppg).

His performances with the Mavericks paved the way for a move to Le Moyne College, which was in its second season in Division I. In his lone season there, Koroma became an important player in the team, averaging the second-most points for the Dolphins while leading in rebounds and steals.

Koroma’s growth did not go unnoticed, as high-major programs came calling, with UConn winning the race for his signature.

Koroma joins the reigning national champions at a crucial time, with Hurley retooling the roster after key departures. He is expected to bring instant energy and toughness to the Huskies’ frontcourt rotation.

Dan Hurley rebuilding UConn roster after poor NCAA Tournament

The Huskies failed to retain the national title for a third straight season, exiting the tournament in the second round after losing 77–75 to eventual champions Florida.

Hurley is already rebuilding his team for the 2025-26 season, blending experienced returners with impactful transfers and promising freshmen.

Key players returning include forward Alex Karaban, who averaged 14.3 ppg last season, guard Solo Ball, center Tarris Reed Jr., and forwards Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross.

The team has bolstered its lineup with the addition of Koroma, Silas Demary Jr., a transfer guard from Georgia, Malachi Smith from Dayton, and freshmen Jacob Furphy, Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Darius Adams.

