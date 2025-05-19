Dan Hurley's UConn receives massive boost as standout guard announces NBA Draft decision

UConn is set to get a major boost with the arrival of Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., who has officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard entered the transfer portal and committed to Dan Hurley’s squad earlier this offseason while also testing the waters at the draft combine.

On Monday, NCAA analyst Jon Rothstein announced this development on X, citing Demary Jr.’s father as the source of the information.

“UConn's Silas Demary Jr. has officially withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to school next season, per his father,” Rothstein wrote. “Transfer from Georgia who should be a major part of a revamped roster in Storrs.”

Demary Jr. was one of the best guards available in the portal, ranked No. 10 in the ESPN transfer rankings. He was highly sought, with programs like St. John's, Kentucky and BYU expressing interest. However, the Huskies eventually won the race for his commitment.

Demary was the second-best scorer on Georgia, averaging 13.5 points per game. The guard also contributed 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, leading the Bulldogs to their first NCAA tournament since 2015.

After the season ended, Demary was caught between moving to the NBA or heading into his junior year. However, one decision that was clear in his mind was leaving Georgia after two seasons with the program.

UConn's new transfer Silas Demary Jr. declares next goal

After confirming his commitment to the Huskies in April, Silas Demary Jr. spoke to the press about his next career goal.

"I wanted to be the next great point guard," Demary said. "Obviously, guys that won back-to-back, great guards like Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle, you look back even farther, Shabazz Napier, Kemba Walker. I want to be a part of one of those names. I want to be part of a program that's been about winning."

His arrival at UConn helps Dan Hurley secure the lead guard he has been searching for to play alongside the returning Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins for the 2025-26 season.

