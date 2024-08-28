Dan Hurley’s UConn set to play Rhode Island in a Charity Exhibition on October 14th

In preparations for the 2024-25 college basketball season, coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies are scheduled to play against Rhode Island on Oct. 14 for a charity exhibition game. The matchup will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, CollegeHoopsToday's Jon Rothstein broke the news on X, writing:

"NEWS: UConn and Rhode Island will meet in a Charity Exhibition on October 14th at Mohegan Sun, according to multiple sources."

Dan Hurley coached Rhode Island for six seasons from 2012 to 2018. During this time, he led the Rams to an A-10 Tournament championship, a regular-season championship and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Hurley wrapped his stint at Rhode Island with a 195-113 overall record before moving to UConn.

This upcoming college season will be crucial for Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies, as they could make history as the first team since the UCLA Bruins to achieve a three-peat. In an interview with CollegeHoopsToday in June, Hurley revealed that he had been thinking about the third NCAA title soon after winning his second.

"On the plane home from Phoenix to Connecticut the day after the national title game, maybe for an hour or so. I was thinking about the roster and thinking about where the sites are for the 2025 NCAA Tournament," he said.

Dan Hurley comments on his roster makeup for the 2024-25 college season

From his 2024 NCAA championship-winning roster, Alex Karaban is the only returning starter as the others moved to the NBA. With this, Dan Hurley added players like Aidan Mahaney and Tarris Reed Jr. from the transfer portal and Liam McNeeley, one of 2024's top recruits.

In the interview with reporter Jon Rothstein, Dan Hurley spoke about his roster:

"We’re just trying to find the best way to play with this group, which I think is a talented group. It’s maybe a little bit of a deeper team in terms of the desire to maybe play nine or 10 players as opposed to it probably being an eight-man rotation in the past two years."

Coach Hurley also added that he has heavy expectations on the transfer portal additions, as well as McNeeley, whom he hopes will perform like Stephon Castle.

"We need him (McNeeley) to have humility and the ability to do whatever we need on a nightly basis. Liam is going to be a critical guy for us as well," Hurley said.

