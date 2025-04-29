Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea hyped as UConn star Alex Karaban announces decision to forgo the NBA draft

Alex Karaban is coming back to UConn, and Andrea Hurley couldn't be happier. The Huskies forward announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will forgo the 2025 NBA draft to return for his final college season.
"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," Karaban's Instagram post read. "Let's run it back one last time! #LastDance."
Andrea Hurley, wife of UConn coach Dan Hurley, expressed her excitement about Karaban's return in the comments.
"💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙," Andrea commented.
Karaban had submitted his name to the NBA for the draft's early-entry list and was most recently projected as the No. 35 draft prospect by ESPN. The forward likely would have been an early second round pick with potential to get drafted in the first round. Karaban has since withdrawn his name from the NBA draft for one last season with Hurley's squad.
The impact of Alex Karaban's return on Dan Hurley's UConn squad
Karaban's return for the 2025-26 season is a welcome relief for Hurley, who is losing a number of key playmakers. The Huskies lost four players to the transfer portal, including guard Aidan Mahaney, who appeared in all but one of UConn's games in his sole season with the program.
UConn will also be without starters Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson, who are out of college eligibility. With these roster changes, Karaban will provide some much-needed experience and leadership.
The star forward is a two-time national champion with the Huskies, and his Instagram post announcing his return makes it clear that the work isn't yet over.
This past season wasn't as successful for UConn as Karaban's freshman and sophomore years, during which the team won back-to-back national titles. Hurley's squad exited March Madness in the Round of 32. Still, Karaban's skill set has been on the incline since his junior season.
The forward's 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks this season were all career highs. His assist and block numbers were second-best on the team. Karaban saw his shooting percentage drop from his first two seasons, something he will look to bounce back from as a senior.
Karaban will aim to further hone his skill set and help lead Hurley's squad back to greatness in his senior season at UConn.
