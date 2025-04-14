Dan Hurley's wife Andrea leads the way as UConn honors superfan Tom 'Big Red' Emery with special documentary

The UConn Huskies faithful have been very vocal on social media and also at the parade as they contiue to celebrate their 12th National Championship. Fans have been the pillar of strength for Geno Auriemma's Huskies.

One such fan has to be Tom Emery, who's commonly known as 'Big Red' for his unconditional love and undying passion for UConn's basketball programs.

UConn coach Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea, shared a story on Instagram lauding Emery as UConn is all set to honor its biggest fan with a documentary film 'We Are All Big Red,' which will revolve around Emery and other fellow passionate fans of the Huskies.

"What's UCONN without our guy BIG Red," Andrea Hurley captioned her Instagram story with the poster of the documentary.

Andrea Hurley lauds UCon Superfan Tom 'Big Red' Emery (Image credit Andrea Hurley via Instagram)

The documentary has captured the life of Tom 'Big Red' Emery and his unconditional love for UConn. A group of fans got to see the private screening of the documentary film, while it will be out for general public on Storrs Central soon.

Tom 'Big Red' Emery has been a UConn Superfan for over 50 years

Tom Emery, commonly known as the 'Big Red,' is a wellknown face in the college basketball scene, as he has been a dedicated UConn fan for over 50 years. He has virtually attended almost all of UConn's men's games.

His indomitable spirit and likeable personality made him famous ib the UConn fans community. Over the years, his presence on the stands has seen him transform into a Connecticut celebrity.

Tom 'Big Red' Emery was also the man behind the iconic 'U-C-O-N-N' chant, which he introduced in the early 1980s. The iconic chant took time to gain traction, but once it did, it became synonymous to UConn's program.

In his honor and longtime support, UConn has introduced a Big Red Dey to celebration him and UConn fans in general. Now, the Huskies are also coming up with a documentary film, capturing his life in and around the UConn Huskies.

