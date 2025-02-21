Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea promotes UConn HC’s latest venture about his life, leadership and greatness

Dan Hurley’s wife Andrea has promoted her husband's upcoming book "Never Stop”.

On Thursday, UConn head coach Hurley shared a post on his Instagram page about his upcoming book.

"I’ve confronted a lot of obstacles and adversity on my journey from troubled college student to two-time national champ at UConn, and I’m proud to share those stories–along with my leadership philosophies and methods in building a winning team–in my upcoming book, “Never Stop.”

"Above all, I’m writing this to help people overcome and succeed. I hope you get a chance to read it."

Following the coach's post, his wife Andrea shared her husband's post in her Instagram story, adding a link to buy the book, with the caption:

"Preorder Now, stay tuned."

Hurley’s wife Andrea promotes her husband's latest venture (Credit: IG/@andrewhurley20)

Hurley opened up about the factors that influenced his decision to remain at UConn, as well as the invaluable lessons he's learned along the way that have enabled him to develop a winning mentality.

The upcoming book, "Never Stop", co-authored with renowned New York Times best-selling author Ian O'Connor, is set to hit the bookshop on September 16.

Dan Hurley became the head coach of UConn in 2018 and has since then led the team to two NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024.

The 52-year-old has had great success with the UConn Huskies, leading the team to a record-breaking 37 wins, winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles, and earning the #1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in UConn's history.

Connecticut v Xavier - Source: Getty

Coach Dan Hurley gets UConn back to winning ways

The UConn Huskies returned to winning ways, following their victory against the Villanova Wildcats 66-59 on Wednesday.

After a slow start, Dan Hurley's team trailed 26-34 at halftime, but they mounted a strong comeback in the second half, outscoring their opponents 40-25 to secure the victory.

The result of the game puts them in fourth place in the Big East Conference standings, with an 18-8 overall record this season.

With just five games left to end the season, UConn will take a trip to Madison Square Garden to face the St John's Red Storm on Sunday and will look to build on their previous win.

