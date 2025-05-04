Dan Hurley's wife "in awe" of Dick Vitale Gala as $12.5 million get raised in 1 night for noble cause

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley attended the 20th annual Dick Vitale Gala on Friday. The gala is an annual event that is held to raise money for the foundation's cancer research fund. Before the 2025 event, the gala had raised $93 million over 19 editions of the event.

On Saturday, after attending the event, Dan Hurley's wife, Andrea Sirakides Hurley, was left in awe after it was announced that $12.5 million had been raised in one night. She made a post on Instagram, celebrating the efforts of the foundation.

"In awe of Dickie V, the kids, the honorees, the attendees and most of all the $12.5 million raised in one night on the 20th Anniversary of the Dick Vitale Gala which is way over $100 million raised for Pediatric Cancer Research."

The goal of the event, according to the Dick Vitale Gala website, was to eclipse $100 million in total amount raised towards pediatric cancer research. Before the event, the amount raised was sitting at nearly $93 million. So, by raising $12.5 million in one night, the total was brought to over $105 million in 20 years, an impressive sum.

Dan Hurley comments on Dick Vitale's dedication to his foundation

Dick Vitale started the Dick Vitale Gala in 2005 and has maintained his passion for raising money for cancer research despite his age. Vitale is 85 years old, but he is still active with the foundation, making calls and raising money. This passion was noticed by Dan Hurley, who commented on it at the Gala on Friday.

"I got 20-year-old graduate assistants who aren’t getting after it the way this guy is getting after it. He is a relentless force of nature. I had to ask people this year at the event, does he have an assistant who texts and calls on his behalf? Because this can’t be Dick Vitale that is doing all this texting and calling."

Vitale spoke about his passion for helping with cancer research at the gala.

"There are great strides being made now in terms of cancer research for youngsters. Not as much as I would like, but there are strides. I will tell you, until they bury me, until my last word, I will preach and beg and plead for dollars."

While Vitale might not be completely satisfied with the progress in finding a cure for cancer, people like Dan Hurley have noticed how much of a difference he has made.

