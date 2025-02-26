UConn coach Dan Hurley heaped praises on a few Georgetown players ahead of the clash against the Hoyas at XL Center on Wednesday night. The Huskies will enter this game on the back of an 89-75 defeat to No. 7 St. Johns, and Hurley is aware of the threat the Hoyas possess, despite Georgetown's injury woes.

Georgetown star Thomas Sorber will miss the matchup against UConn after needing surgery on his foot, but Hurley spoke about the Hoyas in high regard on Tuesday despite the freshman's misfortune.

"You know they (Georgetown) are obviously reinventing themselves on the fly," Hurley said. "You're just dealing with five out. They're shooting a lot more 3s and spacing you out." (0:15)

Hurley then listed out the threats that Georgetown has in its offense, including Jayden Epps, Malik Mack and Micah Peavy.

"You know, Epps, Mack and Peavy. That's a heck of a three guys on the perimeter at guard that you've got to deal with. So, they're gonna put you in space and you're gonna be having Epps guard the three-point line. So, it's gonna be a little more unconventional." Dan Hurley said.

"You know, they've been really scoring it well since he [Sorber] has gone out. Obviously, losing a player of his caliber hurts, but I mean dealing with those guys, like Peavy, I mean, I love watching that kid play except like, the day before I got to play him. He's an awesome player, a two-way player, like an action hero out there so, we got to be ready." Hurley added.

Peavy is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for Georgetown this season. He has been one of the biggest offensive threats for the Hoyas and is expected to play a critical role against UConn on Thursday.

How to watch Dan Hurley's UConn vs. Georgetown? TV schedule and live stream details for NCAA college basketball clash

NCAA Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley - Source: Imagn

The UConn (18-9, 10-6 Big East) vs. Georgetown (16-11, 7-9 Big East) clash will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Game time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Fubo

Dan Hurley's UConn will aim to get back to winning ways against Georgetown, who has lost its past four games. The Huskies, who have won the past two national titles, will need to end the regular season with a flourish to stand a chance at making the NCAA Tournament this season.

