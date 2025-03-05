Dan Hurley unveils concerns over NIL valuation's impact on UConn: "You're not adding value to your career by being a bad teammate"

Count Dan Hurley among the coaches having concerns about the impact of NIL valuation on their players. The UConn coach shared his worries with reporters during Tuesday's news conference ahead of the Huskies' clash against the 20th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles.

A reporter asked Hurley what he would do as a coach to make sure his players do not worry about their futures, either in college or the NBA, and keep them locked in with March Madness set to start. Hurley gave a thoughtful response, explaining the negative effects of NIL on college basketball programs across the nation.

"Obviously, the forces are against you," Hurley said (Timestamp 2:48). "You just hope that you don’t have people that are unhelpful around the players, that have been in their ear about ‘I’m getting you out of there’ for weeks or months.

"That’s obviously going on across the country and so many teams that you see get affected by it."

Dan Hurley argued that players' values would be affected if they get distracted by such things in the closing stages of the NCAA season.

"You’re not adding value to your career by being a bad teammate. You’re not adding any value to what your worth is going to be in the NIL portal by being an anchor at the end of the year with your team.

"If you have one foot out the door, you’re going to play worse too, which is just not going to help the players with suitors and valuation relative to NIL. So, trying to preach team and caring about the front of a jersey more than the back," Hurley added.

Dan Hurley concluded his answer by saying that it is in the player's interest not to sink the team.

Dan Hurley's UConn to face Marquette next in key Big East clash

The UConn players have bigger things to worry about than their NIL valuations as the Huskies look to finish their rollercoaster regular season on a positive note. They have won two consecutive games after losing to St. John's at Madison Square Garden, beating the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars by an average of 13.0 points.

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (#1) drives to the basket in the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Photo: Imagn

They will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Marquette at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night. Dan Hurley and the Huskies defeated the Golden Eagles 77-69 in their first meeting this season, with Solo Ball scoring 25 points in the upset win.

