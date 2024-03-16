"Dan Hurley is weak": UConn HC's strange dig at Rick Pitino after intense fan moment draws flak from basketball world 

The Big East Tournament Semifinals saw the UConn Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm 95-90 to advance to the Finals. However, it was head coach Dan Hurley's comments against legendary Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino that became the topic of discussion.

The game was emotional and high-intensity throughout, with both coaches receiving technicals early in the first half. Even a fan got involved, with Hurley trying to have him removed.

The animosity didn't end there. After the game, Dan Hurley took to the press conference booth and had some choice words about Coach Pitino.

"There was a short guy in a red blazer yelling at a ref, then he was yelling at me, and I was trying to point out to James Breeding that he (the fan) was behaving worse than Coach Pitino."

Expand Tweet

His response, however, wasn't taken too kindly by fans, who went after his comments immediately.

"Hurley is weak."

Expand Tweet

"Does anyone like the Hurley Brothers outside of their family and 1/4 of their fan bases?"

Expand Tweet

"It’s nice to see how many people don’t like Hurley. Means he’s doing a phenomenal job."

Expand Tweet

"Loser."

Expand Tweet

"Pot meet kettle"

Expand Tweet

"-Short guy in blue blazer who was also yelling at the ref"

Expand Tweet

"His dad standing up behind him as he cried about it on the sidelines was too good … relax herb"

Expand Tweet

"Imagine if he had an ounce of self-awareness"

Expand Tweet

One fan tried his hand at explaining why the fans' reactions were justified.

"Memo to Hurley. Fans go to games. Many are passionate. You might want to ignore them in order to concentrate on your coaching. You're welcome."

Expand Tweet

"If he's ur coach u love him if he isn't ur coach u hate him."

Expand Tweet

For some fans, his behavior was not up to par with what you expect from a coach on the national stage.

"Guy is embarassing as a coach"

Expand Tweet

"Good coach with short fuse."

Expand Tweet

"All while I was acting like a toddler"

Expand Tweet

Fan incident almost turns ugly with Coach Dan Hurley

After the game, Hurley shared the incident that happened with one fan in particular. Going by the name of Tom O'Grady, he was a stout supporter of the St. John's team and was going after Dan from the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

"It was a lot of expletives. And, again, like, all you'll see with the camera - you're not seeing what I'm -- what's in front of me. And I'm probably now the boy who cried wolf because of late game."

"But I promise you if we play Marquette tomorrow night, there will be no incident because those people are incredibly classy fans and we have incredible respect for them.”

Hurley's attention is squarely on the Big East Tournament Finals against Marquette, where the UConn Huskies will look to continue their dominant 30-3 season.

Can UConn beat the reigning champions and the 3-seeded Marquette? Let us know in the comments below.