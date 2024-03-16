"Dan Hurley is weak": UConn HC's strange dig at Rick Pitino after intense fan moment draws flak from basketball world 

The Big East Tournament Semifinals saw the UConn Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm 95-90 to advance to the Finals. However, it was head coach Dan Hurley's comments against legendary Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino that became the topic of discussion.
The game was emotional and high-intensity throughout, with both coaches receiving technicals early in the first half. Even a fan got involved, with Hurley trying to have him removed.
The animosity didn't end there. After the game, Dan Hurley took to the press conference booth and had some choice words about Coach Pitino.
"There was a short guy in a red blazer yelling at a ref, then he was yelling at me, and I was trying to point out to James Breeding that he (the fan) was behaving worse than Coach Pitino."
His response, however, wasn't taken too kindly by fans, who went after his comments immediately.
"Hurley is weak."
"Does anyone like the Hurley Brothers outside of their family and 1/4 of their fan bases?"
"It’s nice to see how many people don’t like Hurley. Means he’s doing a phenomenal job."
"Loser."
"Pot meet kettle"
"-Short guy in blue blazer who was also yelling at the ref"
"His dad standing up behind him as he cried about it on the sidelines was too good … relax herb"
"Imagine if he had an ounce of self-awareness"
One fan tried his hand at explaining why the fans' reactions were justified.
"Memo to Hurley. Fans go to games. Many are passionate. You might want to ignore them in order to concentrate on your coaching. You're welcome."
"If he's ur coach u love him if he isn't ur coach u hate him."
For some fans, his behavior was not up to par with what you expect from a coach on the national stage.
"Guy is embarassing as a coach"
"Good coach with short fuse."
"All while I was acting like a toddler"
Fan incident almost turns ugly with Coach Dan Hurley
After the game, Hurley shared the incident that happened with one fan in particular. Going by the name of Tom O'Grady, he was a stout supporter of the St. John's team and was going after Dan from the sidelines.
"It was a lot of expletives. And, again, like, all you'll see with the camera - you're not seeing what I'm -- what's in front of me. And I'm probably now the boy who cried wolf because of late game."
"But I promise you if we play Marquette tomorrow night, there will be no incident because those people are incredibly classy fans and we have incredible respect for them.”
Hurley's attention is squarely on the Big East Tournament Finals against Marquette, where the UConn Huskies will look to continue their dominant 30-3 season.
