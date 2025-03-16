"Dang near threw my phone": South Carolina's Bree Hall reacts to Akron's Nate Johnson's game-winning shot

The top-seeded Akron Zips defeated No. 2 seed Miami (OH) RedHawks 76-74 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Saturday to clinch the title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard Nate Johnson secured the win for Akron with a go-ahead bucket with just two seconds remaining on the game clock. Thanks to Johnson, the Zips will head to March Madness for the second straight year.

South Carolina women's basketball star Bree Hall shared her reaction to Johnson's game-winning shot on Instagram.

"Dang near threw my phone watching this live🥹🥹! So proud🩷🩷!!! Let's dance cuzzo🕺🏿," Hall's Instagram story read.

Bree Hall shows her support for cousin Nate Johnson on her IG story

Hall's Gamecocks secured the SEC Tournament title on March 9 with a win over Texas. Hall played 21 minutes against the Longhorns and contributed two points and three rebounds. The Gamecocks are expected to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Johnson's clutch performance for Akron in MAC Tournament

Nate Johnson is in his third season at Akron and has emerged as an essential contributor to the squad's success this season. Johnson's 14.0 points per game lead the Zips, and he adds 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

In the MAC Tournament title game, Johnson put up 22 points. He stayed hot coming off of a season-high 31-point performance in the semifinal win over Toledo. Against the RedHawks, the guard shot above his average from the field, from 3 and from the free-throw line. Notably, Johnson shot 61.5% from the field.

"In that moment, I just told myself not to rush. If I would have rushed, I probably would've air balled or did something crazy, but just letting the mind do what it do. ... It was kind of in slow motion," Johnson said postgame.

"Once I picked up the dribble and I saw him try to leap, I knew to instantly go into the Euro step and just try to get around him, try to get a clean shot, a clean look at the rim. I had time."

Johnson's clutch layup in the final seconds against Miami (OH) allowed Akron to pick up a 76-74 win and a March Madness bid.

