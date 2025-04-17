“Darian Devries I owe you an apology” - College hoops fans react as Tayton Conerway commits to Indiana

After two years playing under coach Scott Cross, former Troy Trojans guard Tayton Conerway entered the transfer portal last week. He visited Bloomington over the weekend and on Wednesday, announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Cornerway averaged 14.2 points on 47.1% shooting from the floor and 27.0% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Trojans last season.
For his efforts, Cornerway was named both the Sun Belt Player of the Year and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Player of the Year.
College basketball fans on Instagram had mixed reactions to Tayton Conerway joining coach Darian DeVries' Indiana revolution after the resignation of coach Mike Woodson.
"Idc this team is shaping up to be sneaky," one fan wrote.
"Big 10 him," another fan wrote.
"The only one who did anything against Kentucky," one fan wrote.
"Indiana ben cooking y'all just ain't been here for it," another fan wrote.
"Darian DeVries, I owe you an apology," one fan wrote.
"Let's gooo," another fan wrote.
Tayton Conerway had a stellar season for the Trojans
Tayton Conerway played college basketball for two junior colleges, Grayson College and Ranger College, spread across three seasons. His final season in JUCO was his best, and he averaged 15.7 points on 48.4% shooting from the floor and 34.4% shooting from beyond the arc.
This led to him being named the Texas Association Basketball Coaches Men’s Player of the Year in 2023.
After his sensational JUCO career, Conerway jumped into the transfer portal and joined the Troy Trojans, where he spent two seasons before once again opting for the portal and joining the Indiana Hoosiers.
Conerway led the Trojans to a 23-11 record and a Sun Belt Conference regular season title and Tournament championship. The Trojans lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Before the NCAA Tournament, Troy coach Scott Cross paid Conerway the ultimate compliment while breaking down how difficult he was to defend.
"He is an absolute stat sheet stuffer with points, rebounds, assists and steals, while shooting high percentages across the board," Scott Cross said. "He is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses and I am glad that he is on our side this week as we travel down to Pensacola, because I would have an extremely difficult time trying to figure out how to defend him."
Tayton Conerway will have one year of eligibility remaining in college basketball after Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia's injunction. This led to the NCAA granting former JUCO student-athletes a blanket one-year waiver to compete despite their eligibility running out.
