“Darius Acuff better than any 1 on there”: College hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and more feature in USA’s U19 national team

USA Basketball has announced the 2025 Men's U19 National Team, and college basketball fans couldn't be more excited about the star-studded lineup.

The roster was announced on X on Friday. The 12-player team consists of top prospects for the2025 Class, like AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat. Class of 2026 talents like Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt have also made it to the team.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans shared their thoughts about the U19 roster in the replies. Many pointed out that some notable players were snubbed from the roster.

"Darius Acuff better than any 1 on there," one fan said.

An X user says Darius Acuff is better than any of the players on the U19 roster

"Chris Cenac, Elijah Williams and Tyrone Riley cut. Lowkey should've at least kept Chris Cenac in," another fan added.

A reply highlights players who they believe should have been included on the U19 team

"Matt Able snubbed," a fan wrote.

A fan advocates for Matt Able

Others hyped up the players who did earn a spot on the roster.

"AJ 🐐"

An X user calls AJ Dybantsa the goat

"JASPER MY POOKIE💙"

A fan shows love to Jasper Johnson

"Nik 🔵😈"

A reply hypes up Duke commit Nik Khamenia

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reporter Hunter De Siver pointed out the four players who have not yet committed to college.

"Players on the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team that are not committed to schools:

5-star SF Tyran Stokes

5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr.

5-star PG Brandon McCoy Jr.

5astar SG Caleb Holt

Alabama HC Nate Oats was a court coach during this week's training camp in Colorado."

Hunter De Siver highlights uncommitted prospects

AJ Dybantsa impresses at Team USA U19 scrimmage

It's no surprise that AJ Dybantsa made the Team USA roster. The No. 1 recruit impressed in a recent scrimmage for the squad.

The BYU commit put up 11 straight points to secure a win for his team in the scrimmage. Swish Cultures posted about the wing's performance on Instagram.

Dybantsa also opened up about the work he's been doing this summer to be ready for his freshman season at BYU.

"The best way to get better is live play," Dybantsa said. "I've been watching a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and just added Luka (Dončić) to the mix."

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Brigham Young - Source: Imagn

Dybantsa also highlighted a clear goal with the Team USA U19 squad.

"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said. "It's as simple as that."

Dybantsa helped the 2023 Men's U16 National Team win gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship before securing gold again with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. He will now seek out a third gold medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here