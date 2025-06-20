“Darius Acuff better than any 1 on there”: College hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes and more feature in USA’s U19 national team

USA Basketball has announced the 2025 Men's U19 National Team, and college basketball fans couldn't be more excited about the star-studded lineup.
The roster was announced on X on Friday. The 12-player team consists of top prospects for the2025 Class, like AJ Dybantsa and Koa Peat. Class of 2026 talents like Tyran Stokes and Caleb Holt have also made it to the team.
Fans shared their thoughts about the U19 roster in the replies. Many pointed out that some notable players were snubbed from the roster.
"Darius Acuff better than any 1 on there," one fan said.
"Chris Cenac, Elijah Williams and Tyrone Riley cut. Lowkey should've at least kept Chris Cenac in," another fan added.
"Matt Able snubbed," a fan wrote.
Others hyped up the players who did earn a spot on the roster.
"AJ 🐐"
"JASPER MY POOKIE💙"
"Nik 🔵😈"
Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated reporter Hunter De Siver pointed out the four players who have not yet committed to college.
"Players on the 2025 USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team that are not committed to schools:
5-star SF Tyran Stokes
5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr.
5-star PG Brandon McCoy Jr.
5astar SG Caleb Holt
Alabama HC Nate Oats was a court coach during this week's training camp in Colorado."
AJ Dybantsa impresses at Team USA U19 scrimmage
It's no surprise that AJ Dybantsa made the Team USA roster. The No. 1 recruit impressed in a recent scrimmage for the squad.
The BYU commit put up 11 straight points to secure a win for his team in the scrimmage. Swish Cultures posted about the wing's performance on Instagram.
Dybantsa also opened up about the work he's been doing this summer to be ready for his freshman season at BYU.
"The best way to get better is live play," Dybantsa said. "I've been watching a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and just added Luka (Dončić) to the mix."
Dybantsa also highlighted a clear goal with the Team USA U19 squad.
"I'm a two-time gold medalist, and I want three," Dybantsa said. "It's as simple as that."
Dybantsa helped the 2023 Men's U16 National Team win gold at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship before securing gold again with the 2024 Men's U17 National Team at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup. He will now seek out a third gold medal.
