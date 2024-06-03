Dave Andrews career: Exploring new UCLA staff member's professional achievements, records and more

UCLA men's basketball named Dave Andrews as the new director of athletic performance. Earlier, Andrews served as the Iowa State football director of strength and conditioning for three seasons.

Andrews has a wide range of experience working for various college basketball and football programs, including Iowa State football, Pittsburgh football, Illinois football and Notre Dame football. He has worked on building strength, conditioning and athletics.

He previously worked as a performance coach with the UCLA coach, Mick Cronin, on the Cincinnati men's basketball team from 2006 to 2012.

Dave Andrews shared his thoughts about reconnecting with Cronin.

"I'm very excited to join UCLA's storied program and to reconnect with Coach Cronin," Andrews said (via UCLA Communications). "I have seen first-hand how he went about overhauling and rebuilding the men's basketball program at Cincinnati, more than 15 years ago, in one of the most difficult conferences ever."

Andrews also gave some glimpse of some of his strategies for the coming months:

"It starts with the buy-in and hard work from our team's talented young men, and we'll strive to be at our very best. Everything that we do has a purpose, and we will hit the ground running. The summer months are important, and my number one goal is to help these young men significantly improve."

Exploring Dave Andrews' professional achievements and records

Dave Andrews graduated from Ohio State in 2004. He later started his graduate assistantship at Cincinnati.

Andrews spent eight seasons as a strength and conditioning coach at Cincinnati from 2004 to 2012. The contribution of Andrews to the team was instrumental as Cincinnati improved with a 26-9 record in 2010-11 and a 26-11 record in 2011-12.

Then, he was part of football programs like Illinois from 2012 to 2013, Notre Dame (2014) and Pittsburg (2015-19).

At Iowa State, Andrews was the director of football strength and conditioning. Iowa posted a 9-3 record in the 2020 season. The program secured first place with an 8-1 record in the Big 12.

During his tenure at Pittsburgh, Andrews propelled the program to four bowl games. Pittsburg had the most winning record among the 14 ACC football programs.

