"Davis just follows Scheyer" "Don't waste your time": Fans react as upcoming prospect Kohl Rosario receives offers from Duke, UNC

Four-star prospect Kohl Rosario has received plenty of interest after a dominant showing at the Euroleague Basketball Adidas Next Generation tournament. Rosario had offers from the Oregon Ducks and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

After a strong showing in the AAU circuit, in the past week, he has received additional offers from college basketball blue bloods, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Duke Blue Devils.

Rosario announced an additional offer from the North Carolina Tar Heels on X on Thursday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from @UNC_Basketball. Thank you to Coach Davis and the coaching staff. #gotarheels," Kohl Rosario tweeted.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the announcement by Kohl Rosario.

Some fans accused the Tar Heels of copying the Blue Devils move by offering Rosario.

"Davis just follows who Scheyer offers and does the same," one fan tweeted.

"They offered you after Duke for a reason young fella all I gotta say," another fan tweeted.

"Duke is the move," one fan tweeted.

"Don't waste your time," another wrote.

Kohl Rosario gets high praise from recruitment analyst

Kohl Rosario plays for Moravian Prep, North Carolina, and is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 21 shooting guard and No. 120 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2026.

National recruiting analyst Eric Bossi lavished praise on Rosario during an interview with 247Sports.

"My first viewing of No. 120-ranked Kohl Rosario, who, in my opinion he is due for a big bump up the rankings," said Bossi. "Rosario has good size on the perimeter with a college-ready frame and a college-ready game to go with it. He is smart and skilled with sneaky athleticism, making a two-way impact on the court.

"Rosario drilled shots with great shot mechanics from three, finished above the rim, showed some ability to create off the dribble, and filled his role on defense. It's easy to see why he has been a big topic on the sidelines with coaches."

In an interview with 247Sports last week, the Moravian Prep star revealed the timeline for his commitment decision while revealing planned visits with the Tennessee Volunteers and the Baylor Bears among other schools.

"We're planning some visits, but we just need to narrow the schools down," Rosario said.

"For the fall, we've got plans to see Tennessee, Baylor, Oregon, and South Carolina. ... In the fall, I want to see schools early to see some games. But, I want to have my decision made early. So, I have the season to play and to know where I'm going."

Kohl Rosario averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.3 steals for Moravian Prep last season. He also starred for the YNG Dreamerz team in the Overtime Elite League averaging 15.7 points on 43.2% shooting from the field, 2.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds accounting for the widespread interest in his commitment.

