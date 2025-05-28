"Dawg he’s 28 years old": College hoops fans react after WAC POY Tyon Grant-Foster commits to Mark Few's Gonzaga

Tyon Grant-Foster is on the move. After two seasons with the Grand Canyon Antelopes, Grant-Foster transferred to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The news was announced on Wednesday afternoon. While news broke that he is transferring to Gonzaga, there is still a chance that he will not be on the roster next year. He is waiting on approval for a waiver for an extra year of NCAA eligibility.

Grant-Foster will be one of the oldest players in college basketball if he receives his extra year of eligibility. He has been playing college basketball since 2018 but is trying to return to the NCAA, citing injury reasons. When the news broke that Grant-Foster is transferring to coach Mark Few's Bulldogs, college hoops fans reacted on X, with some mocking his age.

"Dawg he’s 28 years old," one fan jokingly wrote.

"He’s gonna be 26," one fan commented.

"Nice pickup for the Zags if he receives another year of eligibility. He would turn 26 at the end of next season," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Strong move for Mark Few and company. The Zags looked to bolster their 2026 roster and add depth which Grant Foster will do. Not to mention the former WAC star will defend, is versatile and can get hot in a hurry on the offensive end," one fan wrote.

"His first college game happened before Red Dead Redemption 2 came out," one fan jokingly commented.

"How is anyone supposed to care about the sport anymore when every roster is completely different every year?" one fan added.

Tyon Grant-Foster began his college career in 2018

Tyon Grant-Foster is in a unique situation because of his age. He will be 26 by the end of next season but could still play one more year if the NCAA approves his waiver. Part of the reason he could still have eligibility is because he started his career in 2018 in junior college. He played two seasons for Indian Hills before transferring to Kansas in 2020.

After that year, Grant-Foster transferred to DePaul but suffered a cardiac arrest in the first game of the season. He did not play for the rest of the season, nor the season after that. Once he was medically cleared, Grant-Foster transferred to Grand Canyon in 2023. He had an immediate breakout season and performed well both years.

This past season, Tyon Grant-Foster averaged 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He was the WAC player of the year in 2024.

