"DAWG IM TRYING": WVU guard Kerr Kriisa has an epic response for a fan who asked him to stop turning over the ball

Kerr Kriisa and the West Virginia Mountaineers pulled off a huge upset on Saturday, defeating No. 3 Kansas 91-85 at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. However, a particular fan wasn't happy with Kriisa's performance mid-game.

In a post uploaded to the Mountaineers' Instagram account during the matchup, one fan replied with the following comment criticizing Kriisa's performance:

"Kerr STOP TURNING THE BALL OVER!!"

Surprisingly, the West Virginia guard had time to respond to the message during the game. He took to his Instagram account to write the following reply to the disgruntled fan:

"DAWG IM TRYING."

Other fans took to Instagram to defend Kerr Kriisa, with comments highlighting how well he was playing and how much heart he and his teammates were putting into the contest.

West Virginia vs. Kansas: Kerr Kriisa's game by the numbers

Kerr Kriisa was actually among the top performers for the West Virginia Mountaineers during Saturday's matchup. He netted 15 points, three assists and three rebounds. That ranked him third among the scoring chart for WVU and tied second for the most assists.

Guard RaeQuan Battle was the top scorer for West Virginia, with 23 points, two assists and nine rebounds. Forward Pat Suemnick was the second top scorer for the school with 20 points, two assists and six rebounds. Noah Farrakhan led them on assists with six.

What's ahead for the West Virginia Mountaineers?

Despite their impressive upset, the Mountaineers remain at 7-11 on their overall record and 2-3 in conference play. That puts them near the bottom of the Big 12, with only the Oklahoma State Cowboys below them. Before defeating the Jayhawks, they had lost four of their last five games.

Ahead lies an encounter with the UCF Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The Knights are 11-6 but with a record of 2-3 in the Big 12. On Saturday, they lost 57-42 to the No. 5 Houston Cougars.

Kerr Kriisa and the West Virginia Mountaineers would look to even out their Big 12 record.