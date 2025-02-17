Dawn Staley gives South Carolina an F grade for effort as Geno Auriemma's UConn stuns South Carolina 

Dawn Staley and South Carolina face a huge bump on their season on Sunday, losing to Geno Auriemma's UConn 87-58. The Gamecocks faced a seven-point deficit after the end of the first quarter before an even slower stretch, trailing 45-23. From there, the game became a constant battle to catch up for Staley's team.

The USC coach was unimpressed by her team's performance and graded them in the post-game conference. Looking forward, Staley expects that the team will learn from the setback and pick itself up to the program's winning standard on Thursday.

"Since we're on a higher education campus - F," she said (at 4:18). "This season is a long season, right? You play a team like UConn, you win - it may have some ill effect to the next game.

"You lose and it definitely will wake you up. So, hopefully, it will be the latter and we can get back going against Arkansas on Thursday."

Joyce Edwards, who scored her career-high 28 points on Thursday against Florida, led the Gamecocks scoring against Paige Bueckers and Co. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Te-Hina Paopao also scored in double digits. The team took 10 fewer attempts than the visitors, making 37.7% of its shots.

South Carolina also lacked in crashing the boards (29 rebounds), being outrebounded by 19. They also shared the ball poorly throughout the game.

For the Huskies, Azzi Fudd led the fireworks. She scored 28 points and five rebounds on 11 of 22 shooting. Her 6 of 10 buckets from the 3-point line make for her biggest shooting display of the season. Freshman Sarah Strong added 10 points while Paige Bueckers dropped 12 points and 10 assists.

Dawn Staley's streaks come to an end

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks were forced to put a full stop to their 71-game home arena-winning run after Sunday's loss. It now becomes the fourth-longest home winning streak ever in women's basketball.

Last week, the program lost to No. 3 Texas 66-62, ending its 57 regular-season SEC win streak. Earlier this season, Staley lost to the UCLA Bruins, which ended the team's undefeated record from their latest championship season.

Dawn Staley also ends her winning run over Geno Auriemma. She had won the previous four contests against UConn, including a key NCAA tournament game.

